Know how Pakistani Qamar Mohsin Shaikh became Prime Minister Modis Rakhi’s sister 27 years ago





Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year in India to celebrate the special and sacred bond between a brother and sister, and the love and respect they have for each other. On Raksha Bandhan 2022, let us tell you about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a woman from Pakistan. According to her, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sends a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year for 27 years on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, praying for his good health and wishing him every success in his political career. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who is an ethnic Pakistani woman and is currently living in India after marriage, made headlines after sending Prime Minister Narendra Modi a holy thread – “rakhi” on Raksha Bandhan this year. Shaikh also told the story of how PM Modi became his rakhi brother decades ago. She first met Modi almost 27 years ago in Delhi when he asked her “Kaisi ho behen”? This gesture touched Qamar and she decided to tie a rakhi to him. Since then, every year, she ties a rakhi on the Prime Minister’s wrist. The Pakistani told IANS that she and her husband were guests of top BJP leader and MP Dilip Sanghani. Sanghani being an MP had a government house. At that time, Narendra Modi was in New Delhi and staying at Sanghani’s residence. She recalls: “One evening after work, Modi came home when we introduced ourselves. Modi politely asked, “How are you sister? This had touched me a lot, in a few days Raksha Bandhan was approaching. I knew that on this auspicious day, a sister ties a rakhi to her brother, so I also bought a rakhi and tied it to the prime minister. Since then, this bond between brother and sister has grown stronger year after year. Now Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has expressed a desire to meet Prime Minister Modi and tie the rakhi to him in person for Raksha Bandhan. If that doesn’t happen, she said she would do a video call with the prime minister. (With IANS entries) READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to head UN global truce committee? Know the other proposed names

