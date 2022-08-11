Saudi Delegation Joins Turkey’s Erdogan to Launch 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

The Saudi Professional League may currently be between seasons, but the big clubs in the competition are never far from the headlines.

Reigning champions Al-Hilal are unable to sign any new players in the current transfer window. Al-Ittihad are not only preparing for the new season and trying to improve on their second place in the league, but have to do so knowing that they won’t be able to add players in the January transfer market.

The common denominator in these two situations is Al-Nassr, the team that finished third last season. Al-Hilal midfielder Mohamed Kanno was found to have signed a contract with both Riyadh clubs, hence the sanction. Al-Ittihad’s ban came in early August after a dispute over Abderrazak Hamdallah. He was found guilty, among other things, of conspiring to leave Al-Nassr who terminated his contract in November. In January, he joined Al-Ittihad and is now banned for four months.

All of this meant that Al-Nassr was having a great time. Not only are their rivals facing problems, but the nine-time champions have been busy this summer, starting with the appointment of former Lyon, Roma and Marseille boss Rudi Garcia, and the signing of stars such as Ivory Coast international Ghislane Konan, Brazilian Luiz Gustavo and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina from Napoli.

This latest signing could be the reason for the potentially tricky situation Al-Nassr finds himself in now. This is the kind of situation that could result in a similar transfer penalty.

It all started during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last January, due to an injury to Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. The replacement for the Al-Ahly star was Mohamed Abou Gabal. The Zamalek glover, also known as Gabaski, became one of the stars of the tournament and played a major role as the Pharaohs reached the final. His performance in the penalty shootout win over Cameroon in the semi-finals, including pasting information about the host kickers on his water bottle, made headlines around the world.

The 33-year-old also excelled in the final, although this time Senegal prevailed on penalties. As soon as he returned to Cairo, there were reports of interest with Al-Nassr making the most serious inquiries, so much so that Gabaski believed a deal was done and a contract was signed.

The player was keen to join Al-Nassrs pre-season preparations as he repeatedly requested through his lawyer to obtain an entry visa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and issue tickets traveling to join the team, Echo Content Sports, which represents the goalkeeper, said in a statement released over the weekend.

However, he was surprised by the official response that the club does not recognize the contract between the two parties and that it is invalid for reasons we believe are illogical.

The agency called the settlement agreement offered by Al-Nassrs insufficient.

It now appears that unless the situation changes, the player is ready to file a complaint with the world governing body.

Accordingly, we will submit the case to the competent court of FIFA, demand full payment as stipulated in the contract and demand compensation due to the damages caused by the Al-Nassr club.

Sources close to the player believe Garcia’s arrival has changed Al-Nassrs’ plan. With former Arsenal goalkeeper Ospina now between the sticks, the Egyptian, whose form since the Africa Cup of Nations has been erratic enough that he lost his club spot to Mohamed Awad, n was no longer considered necessary.

Al-Nassr, however, disputes that a valid agreement was ever reached.

The two parties have agreed to a contract starting August 1, based on information provided by the player and his agent that his contract with Zamalek ended on July 1, 2022, the club said in a statement, in response to Gabaskis’ claims.

The information received by the club means that the player cannot join us on a free transfer on the aforementioned date and will remain bound by a contract with the Zamalek club until August 30, 2022.

The player and his agent have been contacted and asked to provide proof that the player is available on a free transfer and not tied to any other contract as of this date, but no proof has been sent, and has insisted that the information provided was correct.

After giving the player and his agent sufficient time to change his legal status, Al-Nassr informed the player that what had been agreed was void and had no legal effect. Al-Nassr Football Club cannot be bound to a contract with a player that results in a serious violation of the law.

Right now, both sides have different versions of events. It is expected that unless Al-Nassr makes an improved offer, Gabaski will turn to FIFA.

No one knows what the outcome would be, but if this prevented Al-Nassr from registering new players for a while, they would at least be in good company. The leaders of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will surely take a close interest.