Tesla needs nickel. Elon Musk just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s biggest source





If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars per year by 2030, hell will need lots of nickel key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the biggest source of metal seems to have won over the Tesla CEO. On Monday, an Indonesian minister said CNBC Indonesia that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the Southeast Asian country over the next five years. Indonesia is the world’s largest source of nickel, with about 23.7% of the world’s reserves, according to the US Geological Survey. (United States imports most of its nickelwhich is also used to make alloys like stainless steel from Canada, Norway, Finland and Australia). Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, said CNBC Indonesia that Tesla could buy even more domestically, saying officials are still in constant negotiation with Tesla. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla is hungry for metals like nickel as it tries to ramp up production of electric vehicles. Some of the batteries used in Tesla EV models are 80% nickel. But it’s unclear at this time if the Indonesia deal fulfills Musks 2020 promise to reward a giant contract for a long period of time to anyone who could mine nickel in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. indonesian nickel The Tesla deal is a victory for Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who Musk encouraged to invest more in the country, including in its nickel production. Widodo even took a detour on his trip to Washington earlier this year to see Musk in person at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Indonesia bans nickel ore exports in January 2020 to encourage foreign investors to build local processing and refining facilities, and thus allow the Southeast Asian country to capture more of the nickel value chain. Rather than setting up a local facility, Tesla is working with local Indonesian processors to source nickel products. Tesla may also soon build battery and vehicle factories in the country, as officialsclaimed in May. Not everyone in Indonesia is happy with efforts to develop nickel mining and processing. At the end of July, Indonesian and American environmental groups sent a letter to Musk and Tesla shareholders accusing the local nickel industry of cutting down forests, polluting water sources and uprooting indigenous communities. The letter asked Tesla to end its investment plans in Indonesia and stop using the country’s nickel in its cars. Big Short Nickels It’s unclear whether the Teslas Indonesia deal answers Musks’ call for environmentally friendly nickel mining. Tesla buys nickel-based products, rather than nickel ore itself, meaning it’s a step removed from the mining process. Mining companies that have signed nickel agreements with Tesla, such as Vale or Kabanga Nickel in Tanzania, have trumpeted their efforts to extract the metal with lower carbon emissions. According to Pandjaitan, Tesla has agreed to work with nickel processing companies based in Indonesia’s Morowali Industrial Park on the island of Sulawesi. The Morowali Industrial Park, according to Caixin, is a joint venture between Indonesian mining company Bintang Delapan Group and Chinese metals giant Tsingshan Holding Group. The founder of Tsingshans, Xiang Guangda, notoriously caused a rapid rise nickel prices in March. Xiang had tried to short the price of nickel, but the war-triggered price spike in Ukraine created short pressure, pushing nickel to over $100,000 a ton. London Metal Exchange controversially suspended and even reverse trades to lower the price of nickel, and suspended trading until Xiang could negotiate a solution with his creditors. The price of nickel has cooled considerably since March, now standing at $21,561 per ton, just slightly above its level at the start of the year. Sign up for theFortune Includes a mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/11/tesla-elon-musk-nickel-indonesia-deal-jokowi-tsingshan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos