The Conservative Party is too busy choosing Boris Johnson’s replacement to deal with the cost of living crisis





Register to our Policy newsletter This will see the new leader finally tackle the crisis seeing a range of options, but not until September 5. Waiting until then is seen by many MPs from all parties as a disaster, with one telling me that delay will literally kill people, the poorest will die. Register to our Policy newsletter Current ministers insist that this is very true, with Liz Truss backer Simon Clarke saying quite predictably that any uncosted politics should be avoided, saving his candidate from having any. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Rishi Sunak is the only candidate so far to have cost of living metrics. Faced with the gravity of the crisis during a roundup in Darlington, the foreign minister has shown no willingness to engage now. Asked if she would be willing to sit down with Boris Johnson and leadership challenger Rishi Sunak to come up with something now, Ms Truss said there was already a chancellor and a proper constitution in place. Mr. Sunak said he would be up for the reunion, something much easier to accept when you’re not going to win, especially when his terms were that Ms. Truss completely changed her approach. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Scottish independence: UK government tells Supreme Court another referendum is… According to Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, bills could reach more than 4,200 a year for the average household in the three months from the start of January. They are currently 1,971. Ms. Truss wants to remove the police charge from the invoices. That would save about 160 at most and just won’t be enough. A new leader starting in September will have a month to come up with a plan and implement it, and the forecast is getting worse week by week. Clearly this is no longer a matter of a Westminster bubble or playing politics either. On Good Morning Britain, host Richard Madeley confronted Education Secretary James Cleverly, telling him: ‘I didn’t hear you say anything other than oh, well, go ahead. fall when we have a winner. It’s spilling over into daytime television and things are only going to get worse. Everyone knows something needs to be done, and the sooner candidates admit it, the better for everyone.

