Nancy Pelosi calls Xi ‘just a scared bully’, but China’s neighbors know better





India oi-Jagdish N Singh |

Posted: Thursday August 11th 2022, 11:37 AM [IST]

India would do well to remain cautious about China’s actions. To defeat all sinister Chinese designs, New Delhi could focus on all the nations in the region, with which Beijing has had a history of disputes. Downplaying Beijing’s reaction to her recent trip to Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was because Chinese President Xi Jinping was “acting like a frightened tyrant”. Is it as simple as that? Should China’s neighboring nations, which have witnessed its growing aggression, ignore the bully, relax and go about their daily lives? Observers say China’s neighbor Taiwan may overlook the bully. It had a hidden defense shield from the United States and Japan to protect against any possible Chinese aggression. But India, a neighbor that has faced constant Chinese aggression, cannot afford to take Xi lightly. India is a truly independent country. It has a policy of strategic autonomy. India must therefore defend itself. Xi’s approach to world politics has been very dangerous for peace. Last year, in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of Beijing’s return to the United Nations, he affirmed himself as a “builder of world peace” and a “protector of international order”. Xi said “China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism.” China imposes sanctions on US President Nancy Pelosi In reality, however, China, under Xi’s leadership, has continued its policy of establishing hegemony in the region. It has been increasingly asserted in its claims to Indian territory in the Himalayan region. Beijing continues to support Islamabad against New Delhi on the Kashmir issue. On August 5 this month, on the third anniversary of India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called on India (and Pakistan) to “peacefully” resolve their differences in Kashmir. China has long been modernizing its defense forces and expanding its nuclear arsenal. The Chinese arsenal could reach 1,000 warheads by 2030, compared to around 350 currently. China is making rapid progress toward closing its military gap with the United States. Once he achieves his goal in the matter, he could embark on the invasion of India. India would do well to remain cautious about China’s actions. To defeat all sinister Chinese designs, New Delhi could focus on more effective coordination with all nations in the region, with which Beijing has had a history of arguments. China has been in conflict with some Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea. China uses my visit to Taiwan as an ‘excuse’ for military exercises: Nancy Pelosi More importantly, New Delhi must invest appropriately in its own conventional and nuclear modernization. India would do well to review its minimal nuclear deterrence posture. Following the 1998 nuclear tests, India announced a no-first-use nuclear weapons doctrine. India must have an effective nuclear deterrent against China. (Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also a Senior Distinguished Fellow at Gatestone Institute, New York) Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia assumes no responsibility or liability for them. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:37 a.m. [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/india/nancy-pelosi-calls-xi-just-a-scared-bully-but-chinas-neighbours-know-better-3446579.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos