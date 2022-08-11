Ministry of Communication and Informatics





Boyolali, Kominfo- The world is currently going through a food crisis. At least 300 million people are in a situation of acute food shortage and famine which has started to occur in several countries. If there is no solution to overcome this, it is not impossible that the number of people affected could increase to 800 million people. We want unproductive land to be productive. The pepper trade is what the households of the village should be able to develop, by polybag or in the yard so that there is no shortage of chilli or chilli prices have risen significantly. “It has just been done by the Ministry of Agriculture,” President Joko Widodo said while examining and planting mature coconuts with farmers in Giriroto Village, Boyolali Regency, Province of Central Java, Thursday (08/11/2022). President Joko Widodo encourages the use of land in the courtyard of the house to plant food products like chilli. In addition, the Head of State also encouraged the cultivation of unproductive lands by planting various foodstuffs, such as the early coconut which the President also planted on this occasion. Genjah coconut is known to be processed into various foods such as ant sugar and cool drinks. Unproductive land is planted like what we are doing now, early maturing coconut palms, which will produce results (visible in) two years, 2.5 years. One year, a tree can produce 180 fruits, which can be processed into palm sugar, coconut oil can be made, which can also be sold for cold drinks, he explained. The plantation activity called Coconut Early Spread (KEJAR) carried out by the President is part of the activities of the Independent Plantation. This first planting was carried out in Solo Raya (Sukoharjo, Karanganyar, Boyolali) with a target of 200,000 stems planted in stages and spread over the three districts. I think we will continue to do so, and Solo Raya in Boyolali we donate 46,000, Karanganyar we donate 44,000 and Sukoharjo 110,000 first coconuts. It has just started here, later in the provinces where the coconut is better, we will plant it, the goal is about one million mature coconuts, but not only the coconut, there was also distributed maize, chili seeds, he said. In addition to aiming for food security in the face of the food crisis and towards food self-sufficiency, this activity should also provide additional income to households, both from the cultivation of coconuts in the second year, and each season from intercropping (maize, chili) and livestock products (goat and chicken). Also present to accompany the President and Mrs. Iriana in the activity were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent of Boyolali Muhammad Said Hidayat.

