Jokowi: The need for TNI to enter the ministry is not yet urgent





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has proposed the revision of the TNI law to include active TNI soldiers who can occupy positions in ministries/agencies. In this regard, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the need for an active TNI in ministries or institutions is not urgent. “Yes, I see the need is still not urgent,” the president said on the sidelines of his working visit to Central Java on Thursday (11/8/2022). Asked about this possibility in the future, the president again replied the same. “I responded to the need, I see the need is not urgent,” he said. Previously, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said that the proposal for TNI to enter the ministry was still in speech form. The possibility for the TNI to enter the Ministry depends on the DPR. “It depends on the DPR. If the DPR leadership opens the situation,” he said. At the national gathering of the Indonesian Army Retired Association (TNI AD) some time ago, Luhut suggested that amendments to the TNI law would later include regulations that would allow active TNI officers to serve in ministries and institutions. Read also: Luhut TNI’s idea of ​​serving in ministries/institutions was strongly criticized: as the new order “In fact, there is one thing that is necessary since I am the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, that the TNI be assigned to a ministry/institution at the request of the institution with the approval from the president,” Luhut said. With this, he said, the work of the TNI AD would be more efficient as there would be no more high-ranking officers to fill unnecessary positions. “Actually, TNI will be able to play a more direct role and TNI officers don’t all have to be KSAD, they may not be KSAD but they are in the ministry,” Luhut said.

