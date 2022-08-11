Rishi Sunak has a sterling Rsum. This does not help him to replace Boris Johnson.





CARDIFF, Wales Just a few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, seemed well-placed to become Britain’s next prime minister, topping the shortlist of two candidates selected by lawmakers in the Conservative Party to replace the departure of Boris Johnson. With an impeccable curriculum vitae, a reputation for skill and a reservoir of goodwill for guiding the British economy through the pandemic, Mr Sunak was considered perhaps the smartest, most polite and the most successful in the country.

But some of those same qualities now seem to work against him. That resistance has hampered his pursuit of 10 Downing Street, opinion polls show him lagging behind Foreign Secretary Liz Trussin the race to succeed Mr Johnson, with the winner to be announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak’s dwindling fortunes have added urgency to his campaign as he takes on Ms Truss in a series of debates across Britain. At an event in Cardiff, he took to the stage with a broad smile and pleaded for the votes of hundreds of his party’s activists who will be among those deciding the outcome of the contest.

I will give you everything, my heart and my soul, everything I have, he said, turning to different parts of the room and promising to make his audience extremely proud of the Conservative government that I will have the privilege to lead.

Mr Sunak, 42, received warm applause, and outside the room Paul Fisher, an accountant from Blackwood, said he was likely to vote for the former Chancellor because economically he seems like the safest pair of hands. But even he added that Mr. Sunak seems a little too refined.

Mr Johnson’s departure from Downing Street after a series of scandals has left the final decision on his successor in the hands of around 160,000 Conservative Party members, a small selectorate who by definition are more right wing than the population general but also whiter, older and more masculine.

Many remain loyal to Mr Johnson, which has also created a problem for Mr Sunak: he has been accused of treason by some members of the Conservative Party because his resignation from the cabinet last month helped spark the rebellion against the Prime minister. A politician unaccustomed to failure, Mr Sunak was until recently the undisputed rising star of British politics after a meteoric rise from rookie lawmaker to Chancellor of the Exchequer in less than five years .

He is also a walking success story from multiracial Britain, having been born in Southampton on the south coast to parents of Indian descent who settled in the country six decades ago. If he wins the election, Mr Sunak would become Britain’s first colored Prime Minister. Mr Sunak’s father was a family doctor, his mother ran a pharmacy and they saved money to send him to Winchester College, one of Britain’s most elite and academically rigorous fee-paying schools. He earned an advanced degree from Oxford University, then attended Stanford University, where he met his future wife, Akshata Murtithe daughter of an Indian tech billionaire.

Mr Sunak made his fortune in finance, including a stint at Goldman Sachs, and entered Parliament in 2015, becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020 aged 39. Its popularity surged during the pandemic when the Treasury doled out billions to save jobs and support struggling Britons.

But setbacks followed with revelations earlier this year that Ms Murty had limited her tax exposure in Britain; after the furore and days of negative headlines, she volunteered to pay the extra tax. Mr Sunak also came under fire when it emerged he had retained a US green card, which would allow him to live permanently in the US. He gave it up before making his first visit to the country as Chancellor last October. And while his top-notch CV may be a dream for recruiters, he seems less popular with Conservative Party members from provincial Britain. With homes in London, his Yorkshire parliamentary constituency and Santa MonicaCalifornia, Mr. Sunak looks like a successful international jet-setter, because that’s what he is. He is, at the end of the day, perhaps just too bright for party members, said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London. He added that with inflation soaring, interest rates rising and recession looming, conservatives may find it difficult for someone of such wealth to appreciate the problems. faced by ordinary Britons.

They live in the real world, Professor Bale said of party members, and I think in some ways there has always been a degree of suspicion that Rishi Sunak just doesn’t.

Asked if he was too wealthy to understand the plight of ordinary Britons, Mr Sunak said on Tuesday he was lucky to be in his current situation, but he was not born like this. He added: I think in our country we don’t judge people by their bank account; we judge them by their character and their actions. Speculation that Mr Sunaks’ campaign may have suffered from racism resurfaced, but rarely. Prof Bale, an expert on the Conservative Party leadership, said that if the race had been very close we should have wondered if racism had played a part, but given the gap between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss , it strikes me. that’s probably not the case. A lot more blame has been pointed at a campaign that hasn’t been safe. He began to portray him as the grown-up politician, emphasizing his fiscal conservatism and determination to fight inflation before cutting taxes. But with Ms Trusss’ promise to cut taxes quickly, Mr Sunak backed off, pledging to temporarily suspend value added tax, a sales tax, on energy bills, which he recently rejected. What it has done, with incredible success, is drag it into its territory, said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior researcher at the Institute for Government, a London-based research group, referring to the tax debate.

As the competition between the two candidates grew increasingly bitter, Mr Sunak told the BBC on Wednesday that he would rather lose than win on a false promise and would tell people what they needed to know. hear rather than what was quick and easy.

Then there is the role Mr Sunak played in ousting Mr Johnson by resigning from the cabinet. In fact, all of Mr Johnson’s future successors had been positioning themselves for potential offers for months, including Ms Truss, who wooed fellow lawmakers with drinking invitations dubbed fizz with Liz. But she stayed in the cabinet to the bitter end, remained publicly loyal and now benefits from the feeling among some that Mr Johnson was betrayed and Mr Sunak led the way. There may be a sense of guilt about Boris Johnson’s defenestration which it is in some ways helping to assuage, Prof Bale said. In Cardiff, Patricia Johnson, a retired market researcher from Caerphilly, Wales, said she was among those who think Mr Sunak is not as trustworthy as I would like and has added, I don’t like the idea that Boris was removed from office. that the country placed it. As for Mr Sunak’s ability to solve the problems facing ordinary Britons, Ms Johnson was far from convinced. Things, she said, probably look a little different if you don’t have to worry about where the next 3 million comes from.

