President Jokowi and First Lady Plant Early Coconut in Samin Hamlet





SUKOHARJO – Indonesian President Joko Widodo planted early coconuts in Samin Hamlet, Sanggang Village, Bulu District on Thursday (8/11). In addition to the plantation, the president also plans to build an early-ripening coconut-to-palm sugar processing industry in each location of the early-ripening coconut region. President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana and Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Regent Sukoharjo Etik Suryani planted early coconuts in Samin hamlet. Coconut Genjah, has planted 1 million stems nationwide in various regions. “Yes, we want to plant 1 million early maturing coconuts nationwide. We will enjoy the results in 2.5 to 3 years later,” the president told the media team on the site. planting, Thursday (11/8). According to Jokowi, this first mature coconut tree produces 120 to 180 coconuts per tree per year. This can be processed into palm sugar and coconut oil, and the fresh coconut can be sold directly. “The most important thing is that after planting, we prepare the industry in the villages that have large quantities of coconuts,” he explained. In addition, Jokowi said, in order for this program to increase Income communities and unproductive lands, yards and the like can be planted with early coconuts. In Sukoharjo, 110,000 mature coconuts were donated, Boyolali 58,000 and Karanganyar 59,000 sticks. And also donated to other provinces. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said the development of early maturing coconut is a new hope to improve national food security, reduce expenditure and increase household income and develop the regional economy. amid the challenges of the global food crisis. Therefore, of course, not only the plantation activities, the processing industry will also be prepared in the future to produce high-selling value coconut products such as coconut oil and palm sugar. “Following the directives of President Jokowi, we are developing 1 million mature coconuts nationwide. We are improving the household economy. The role of mothers in this early coconut program is very important, so it allows mothers to increase their income and well-being. The price of early coconut flavored pandanus in America reaches Rp. 80,000 to Rp. 120,000 per well-packed fruit,” he explained.(kwl / dam)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarsolo.jawapos.com/daerah/sukoharjo/11/08/2022/presiden-jokowi-bersama-ibu-negara-tanam-kelapa-genjah-di-dukuh-samin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos