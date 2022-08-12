Indonesia and China: regional power by the grace of China

Status: 08/11/2022 5:30 p.m.

Indonesia and China had a difficult relationship – until the pandemic. Then, vaccine deliveries and trade strengthened cohesion. Meanwhile, Indonesia is courted in Beijing. Because China also benefits from it.

By Jule Forth, ARD Singapore studio

The fact that Xi Jinping receives foreign state guests in Beijing is an exception under China’s Corona regime this year. Indonesian head of state Joko Widodo may therefore have taken it as a special signal that Xi welcomed him to the Chinese capital in late June – as the first foreign guest since the end of the Winter Olympics in February.

Closer economic cooperation has been agreed and relations need to be deepened, particularly in the areas of agriculture and food security. At least as important, however, was the message that came out of the meeting: according to Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, China had shown “high regard” for Indonesia with the meeting, but also its “independence from other strong economies”. And Indonesia was recognized as an “important regional player”.

Dispute over an archipelago

Before the pandemic, China and Indonesia had a complicated and strained relationship. In late 2019 and early 2020, the two countries clashed over the Natuna Islands, a small group of islands in the South China Sea.

While China recognized that the islands belonged to Indonesia, it wanted to fish in the waters around the islands and claimed historic rights. Meanwhile, Indonesia brought up the fact that the islands belong to the archipelago.

Concern over raw material deposits also plays a role. Because the region is rich in natural resources. The Natuna Sea gas fields are among the largest unexplored gas reserves in the world, which made the islands economically attractive even before the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

But especially during the pandemic, the two countries have grown closer again. When the virus reached Indonesia, the government turned to China, which became the main supplier of Sinovac vaccines.

China needs raw materials

In any case, trade has not been affected by political tensions: China is Indonesia’s most important trading partner. In the first half of 2022 alone, Indonesian exports to China increased by more than a third. China needs raw materials – nickel, coal, copper, natural gas and coconut oil. And Indonesia has them.

Leo Suryadinata, a sinologist at the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) in Singapore, calls these developments a pragmatic relationship. China is looking for “new alliances in the region”, while Indonesia feels “seen” and supported by a great power.

Not all expectations of joint and prestigious projects are met. First, there is the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed line project. Seven years ago, Widodo commissioned a Chinese company to build the $5.5 billion road. Construction is expected to take around five years and reduce travel time between the capital Jakarta and the popular city of Bandung from over three hours to just 40 minutes over 142 kilometres.

Another success for the Chinese “New Silk Road” project, it was said at the time – and for Jakarta an improvement in the country’s infrastructure and a sign of technological catch-up.

The Jakarta construction site which will one day be the platform for the express train to Bandung. Photo: picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com

Upgrade to regional feed

But no train is still running on the tracks. In Beijing, the heads of state have now committed to completing the route in 2023. Both are trying to maintain the image of successful cooperation: “As an important showcase project, this cooperation must not fail”, believes the sinologist Suryadinata. Because both sides saved face.

Even if conflicts of interest remain: Indonesia can feel justified as a regional power. It is increasingly trying to fulfill this role – in the alliance of ASEAN states and this year also as host of the G20 summit in Bali. Symbolic images are one of them – especially when created in Beijing.