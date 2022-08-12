China | FoxNews





Located in East Asia, China, also known as the People’s Republic of China, is the most populous country in the world, with a population exceeding 1.4 billion. China’s largest cities are Shanghai, its financial center, and Beijing, the national capital. The current president is Xi Jinping, who has been in office since 2013. China borders 14 countries, has five time zones and is made up of 23 provinces. The eastern power is also the world’s largest economy in terms of purchasing power GDP, the second richest country and the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter. In addition to having nuclear capabilities, China is seen as a rising superpower and a potential global rival to the United States. The modern Chinese government emerged after the fall of its last monarch in 1912, giving way to the emergence of the Republic of China. During the Second Sino-Japanese War, China’s ruling nationalists united the Chinese Communist Party to defeat the invading Japanese army. From 1945 to 1949, the country was in a civil war between the Nationalists and the Communists which ended with the CCP claiming victory over modern mainland China and the Nationalists fleeing to the island of modern Taiwan. Currently, China is ruled by the Communist Party of China as a one-party socialist republic. China wields economic and political influence in various international organizations, including the United Nations, where it sits on the Security Council as a permanent member with veto power over measures. China is a member of the G20, APEC, RBICS and the East Asia Summit. The Chinese military has the largest standing army made up of individual servicemen and the second largest defense budget behind the United States. The Chinese government has been criticized for its crackdown on political dissidents and ethnic and religious minorities. One of China’s closest allies is neighboring eastern power Russia.

