To avoid sanctions, countries abandon the US dollar





Russia, China and other countries have stepped up efforts to drop transactions made with US dollars in 2022, helping them circumvent Western sanctions and keep their economies afloat.

Since Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, India has increased its imports of Russian coal and natural gas, paying in Chinese yuan, UAE dirham United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong dollar and euro, Reuters reported Wednesday. Turkey and Iran have also entered into agreements with Russia to base bilateral trade on the Russian rouble, an effort to disengage from reliance on the “toxic” US dollar while mitigating the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy.

“The current round of turmoil is likely to increase … momentum in the creation of one or more rival reserve currencies to help supplant the oversized role of the dollar,” said Anthony Kim, a Heritage Foundation researcher specializing in international economic issues. the Daily Caller News Foundation.



The dollar represented 60% of countries’ foreign exchange reserves, used to trade with each other, in 2021, and dominates international transactions, according to the US Federal Reserve Board. US sanctions prevent countries from accessing dollars for international trade.

In addition to agreeing on July 19 on the launch of a currency exchange between the ruble and the Iranian rial, Moscow and Tehran have strengthened cooperation between their main banking systems and set up a commercial center belonging to to Russia’s Mir Business Bank and Iran’s Bank Melli, Iran’s state-owned Tasnim News reported. (RELATED: Putin strikes deals in Iran after Biden crosses Middle East)

Iranian state media said the purpose of the deals was to develop an “alternative to FASTa widely used banking telecommunications system. Western countries have cut Iranian and Russian financial institutions from the system to slow down their banking transactions and impose consequences for misbehavior. Iran made its first cryptocurrency-based import order on Tuesday, experimenting with digital assets to circumvent US sanctions, Reuters reported. The United States has an almost complete embargo on Iran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia intends to completely eliminate US dollar-based trade with Iran in an interview with Iran’s state broadcasting company, helping both countries to ease U.S. sanctions and reduce financial volatility, Tasnim reported. The United States sanctioned some of Russia’s oil and gas exports in March, but the United States and Europe have so far left most of Russia’s energy industry untouched. EU plans to phase out Russian gas exports by two-thirds over next year, according to BBC, but will still allow exports to third countries, Reuters reported. Most of Russia’s crude oil found new buyers in Asia, particularly Turkey and India, bringing Russian energy production back to almost pre-war levels and pushing prices higher, according to Bloomberg’s Javier Blas. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had agreed to start paying for some imported Russian gas in rubles on a trip home from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, AFP reported. “A good thing about this visit to Sochi is that we agreed on the ruble with Mr. Putin,” Erdogan said. “Since we will do this trade in rubles, it will of course bring money to Turkey and Russia.” Indian companies bought 742,000 tonnes of Russian coal in June, nearly half of Russia’s total imports that month, with alternative currencies, Reuters reported, citing customs documents compiled by an Indian trade source and shared with the point of sale. Traders said India finances the majority of its commodity imports with dollars. Traders also told Reuters they expect the share of Russian coal paid for in currencies other than the dollar to rise, even though Indian companies can buy Russian coal in dollars without breaching US sanctions. .@SecBlinken: Although the Kremlin is working hard to paint a picture of economic stability, the facts show otherwise. The powerful impact of sanctions will increase and worsen over time. pic.twitter.com/dbBji0J15P — State Department (@StateDept) July 27, 2022 “If commodities such as oil and other commodities were priced in an alternative currency whose value is linked to commodities and less volatile than the dollar, this could reduce financial market volatility in emerging economies to long term,” Kim said. However, it is unclear if there is a viable alternative currency, he added. “The Chinese are gearing up for a valiant push to push the yuan into the big leagues,” but China’s slowing economy and widespread distrust of Chinese financial management will likely prevent the yuan from supplanting the dollar, explained Kim. Nevertheless, the volume of yuan-ruble trade jumped by more than 1,000% between February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, and May, according at Bloomberg. At the same time, the share of the yuan in international transactions has fallen. US dollar hegemony is not going away anytime soon, Kim told DCNF. “The bottom line is that with all of its…presumed or actual drawbacks, the US dollar has proven its resilience” and “credibility over time.” The Russian, Chinese and Iranian Foreign Ministries did not immediately respond to DCNF’s requests. Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available at no cost to any eligible news publisher who can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

