DoJ asked court to unseal Trump’s search warrant, Merrick Garland says | donald trump





The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked a court to unseal the search warrant received by the FBI before raiding Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, Merrick Garland said Thursday.

The Attorney General cited substantial public interest in the case when announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department press conference.

The news follows an FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago former US presidents’ vacation home earlier in the week. The search was part of an investigation into whether Trump had taken classified files from the White House.

It was not immediately clear when or if the unsealing of the warrant application might be granted or when the documents might be made public. Trump will also have a chance to oppose it.

The DoJ has been investigating potential mishandling of classified information since the National Archives said it received 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, including documents containing classified information, earlier this year.

Since the raid, Republicans, led by Trump, have attacked the FBI and DoJ and accused it of conducting a politically motivated investigation.

In a brief press conference announcing the move, Garland said he personally authorized the decision to seek a search warrant at Trump’s home and the decision was not taken lightly.

Garland also cited the fact that Trump himself provided the first public confirmation of the FBI’s search, and the attorney general said releasing information about it now would not harm the courts’ functions.

The attorney general condemned the verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel during the raid. I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked, he said, calling them dedicated and patriotic public servants.

The fury of the Republican response has raised fears that FBI agents and officials could be put at risk. Earlier Thursday, a gunman wearing a body armor attempted to enter a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio. The man then fled and exchanged gunfire in a confrontation with law enforcement, authorities said.

The Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant and property receipt from the Mar-a-Lago search has been publicly released and offers details of the legal reasoning behind the request.

The motion says the search was carried out quietly with little public attention, until later that same day former President Trump issued a public statement acknowledging the execution of the warrant. In the days that followed, the search warrant and related documents received considerable interest and attention from the news media and other entities.

The clear and powerful public interest in understanding what happened in these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of the unsealing, said the motion, which was signed by Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. , and Jay I Bratt, head of the counterintelligence justice departments and export control section.

He asks that the documents be made public given the intense public interest presented by a search of the residence of a former president without objection from the former president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/11/donald-trump-fbi-merrick-garland-attorney-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos