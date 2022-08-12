President Joko Widodo (left) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during a bilateral meeting at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday (7/27/2022). The leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Secretpres Press Bureau/Laily Ratchev

Investment commitments from Japan and South Korea, from electric vehicles to IKNs

Japanese and South Korean investors support the development of the electric vehicle industry until the construction of the Indonesian capital (IKN).

The state visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to three Asia-Pacific strategic partner countries has borne fruit. The three countries, China, Japan and South Korea, pledged investment commitments and ease of trade access for products from Indonesia.

During a marathon, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the three East Asian countries in four days, starting Monday (25/7/2022) afternoon, and returning to his country natal on Friday (7/29/2022) early in the Morning.

While in Tokyo, Japan, President Jokowi began his visit by holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Kishida Fumio on Wednesday (27/7/2022). Also, together with First Lady Iriana Jokowi, President Jokowi paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace of Japan. On the same day, President Jokowi also met with a number of CEOs of Japanese companies at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

On this occasion, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Kishida agreed to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. “We agree that the IJEPA (Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement) amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 summit in Bali next November,” President Jokowi told the office. of the Japanese Prime Minister.

In particular, President Jokowi asked Japan to provide support to reduce tariffs on several products, including tuna, bananas and pineapples, as well as market access for mango products.

President Jokowi also encouraged the support of new science and technology from Japan to support several strategic projects in Indonesia, including for the downstream of natural raw materials, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health sector and food.

“Specifically, I call on Japan to support the acceleration of the achievement of the goal net zero emissions Indonesia through advocacy innovative technologysuch as hydrogen and ammonia technology,” explained the Head of State.

President Jokowi also proposed more intensive cooperation to send Indonesian workers to Japan. The president hopes for Japan’s support in preparing workers who will work in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida said in his statement that Indonesia is a strategic partner of Japan. Since his visit to Indonesia at the end of April, Prime Minister Kishida said he was happy to meet to exchange openly, which testifies to the close relations between the two countries and commemorates the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

After the meeting and series of visits, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia issued a statement releases and conveyed the results of the various meetings.

Coordinating Minister Airlangga explained that in the investment sector, the two countries agreed to speed up the completion of strategic projects, appreciate projects completed on time and invite new investments in various fields. Some of the results of the discussion of new investments by Japanese companies in Indonesia. Among other things, Mitsubishi Motor Company (MMC) – to date has invested IDR 11.3 trillion until the end of 2021, for all MMC plants in Indonesia – has set an investment target of around 10 trillion IDR from 2022 to 2025. Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), which at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019 expressed its commitment to invest in Indonesia, it was recorded that during over the past three years, it had reached 14 trillion rupees. For the next five years (2022–2026), TMC has declared its commitment to increase investment by Rs 27.1 trillion.

Japan also pledged to continue supporting the national strategic project, Patimban Port, West Java. The funding for this project is divided into three stages, namely Stage 1 (2018–2023) funded by JICA loans of Rs. 14 trillion and Rs. 9.5 trillion; then phase 2 (2024–2025) estimated the costs of 7.58 trillion rupees for the development of the container terminal; in phase 3 of the PPP (2026–2027), the cost is estimated at IDR 3.86 trillion. In addition, Patimban Port Access Toll Road was also constructed to connect Patimban Port to Patimban Port. exchange toll-free road on Jalan Pringkasap – Pabuaran.

In addition, Japan is also supporting MRT Jakarta Phase 2 (Bundaran HI-Depo Ancol Barat) which is divided into two phases, namely Phase 2A (Bundaran HI-Kota) and Phase 2B (City-Depo West Ancol ). The total loan from Sakura State for Phase 2 itself is USD 1.89 billion and the additional Phase 1 loan balance is JPY 48.47 billion.

Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia added that a number of Japanese companies have expressed interest and plan to increase their investment in Indonesia to a total of $5.2 billion, or about $75.4 billion. trillion Rp (exchange rate of 1 USD = 14,500 Rp).

The pledge was conveyed at the Japan CEO Meeting 2022 in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (7/27/2022), which was chaired directly by Chairman Joko Widodo and attended by 10 leading Japanese companies. The Indonesian delegation stressed that it is ready to facilitate and facilitate access for Japanese investors.

Economic and trade cooperation further strengthens supply chain resilience for the people of Indonesia and the people of Japan. Based on Ministry of Investment/BKPM records, Japan’s investment in Indonesia from 2017 to June 2022 reached $20.86 billion and was ranked second in the country of origin of investment in Indonesia. Indonesia.

IKN support

When meeting with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday (7/28/2022), President Jokowi also urged concrete implementation of the Indonesia-Korea economic partnership agreement to encourage the achievement of these various targets.

In the investment sector, President Jokowi said South Korean investment in Indonesia is also seeing rapid growth and good prospects, especially in several areas, including steel, petrochemicals, electric vehicle batteries, electrical cables and telecommunications, as well as clothing and renewable energy.

On this occasion, the Head of State also welcomed South Korea’s investment in the development of the Indonesian capital, including cooperation in the development of drinking water supply systems, and Capacity Building in the field of development smart city.

“I welcome the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Investment with POSCO Korea and Krakatau Steel Indonesia regarding investment in the automotive steel industry for electric vehicles and participation in the development of Nusantara Capital with a value of “total investment of $6.37 billion and will absorb more than 58,000 workers,” said President Joko Widodo.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk-yeol, in a press statement with President Jokowi, said Korea is committed to continuing to strengthen strategic partnerships with Indonesia in line with dynamic global developments.

