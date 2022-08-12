Justice Department asks to unseal Trump’s search warrant





Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to unseal a search warrant used by FBI agents to raid former President Donald Trump’s Florida home three days earlier.

The request came after days of pressure from Republican lawmakers and other Trump allies on the Justice Department to explain why it authorized what is believed to be the first-ever search of Trump’s residence. a former president in connection with a criminal investigation.

The Justice Department is seeking to unseal only the warrant and an inventory of items seized by the FBI during the search of Trump’s home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

But the department is not asking the judge to unseal the probable cause affidavit, which would detail how authorities believe a crime was likely committed and why there would be evidence of that crime at the location targeted by the search.

However, the warrant itself is likely to list criminal laws related to the search.

Later Thursday, a group of media companies, including NBC News, The Washington Post and CNN, filed a motion to unseal all court records related to the warrant, including “all probable cause affidavits filed in support of the warrant.” Search warrant”. NBC News is a division of NBCUniversal, CNBC’s parent company.

“Media responders are news outlets and have the right, as members of the public, to view court records,” the filing said. “The overwhelming public interest in these particular documents outweighs any alleged interest in keeping them secret.”

Read the Justice Department’s request to unseal the warrant here.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump for the removal of White House documents and possible violations of classified information laws due to the nature of some of these documents.

“The department has filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland said during of a surprise press conference.

The department’s petition was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located. It was signed by Jay Bratt, head of the Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at I-80 Speedway May 1, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Garland at the press conference said, “I personally approved of the decision to seek a search warrant in this case.”

“The ministry does not take such a decision lightly,” he said. “Wherever possible, it is common practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly limit any search undertaken.”

Garland also condemned what he called “recent baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors” in the search and related investigation.

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said.

Trump’s attorney and his spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked to comment on Garland’s announcement, and whether Trump will oppose the unsealing motion.

Later Thursday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to speak to Trump’s lawyers and find out if they would oppose the motion. Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to notify him by 3 p.m. Friday of Trump’s response.

Trump in a post on his social media site after the press conference wrote that prior to the raid, his attorneys and representatives were “fully cooperating” with the Justice Department, and “a very good relationship had been established.”

“The government could have had anything it wanted, if we had it,” Trump wrote.

“They asked us to put an extra lock on a certain area DONE! Everything was fine, better than most previous presidents, then out of nowhere and without warning Mar-a-Lago was raided at 6:30 a.m. at in the morning, by a LOT of agents and even safecrackers. They got a head start on themselves. Crazy.

Trump and his allies have claimed that the Justice Department and Garland, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, searched Trump’s residence to politically hurt the former president.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI search warrant served on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement to the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. United States, August 11, 2022.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

FBI agents seized a dozen boxes at Mar-a-Lago, according to Trump’s attorney.

The attorney said officers left a copy of the search warrant, indicating they were investigating possible violations of laws relating to the Presidential Archives Act and the handling of classified documents.

A senior White House official told NBC News they were unaware of what Garland would say before taking the podium at the Justice Department.

“We had no notification that he was making remarks and no briefing on their content,” the official said.

The Justice Department and Garland have long had a policy of not commenting on criminal investigations before charges are laid.

