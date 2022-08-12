





Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, the rakhi sister of Prime Minister Modi of Pakistan Written by

Priyali Dhingra August 11, 2022, 5:09 p.m.

2 minute read

Shaikh says their “brother-sister bond” has grown stronger year after year. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a former resident of Pakistan, continued a 27-year-old tradition and sent a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year to commemorate the festival of Raksha Bandhan.



Popularly known as PM Modi’srakhi sister, ‘Shaikh also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister praying for his good health and long life.



Shaikh now hopes to meet the prime minister in Delhi.

The prime minister’s sister rakhi Shaikh tied a rakhi on the wrist of PM Modi for 27 years.



On Sunday he received a rakhi and a letter from Shaikh who expressed her best wishes and added that she will make all necessary arrangements to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi.



“I did the rakhi myself using a reshmi ribbon with an embroidery design,” she said YEARS.

How did PM Modi and Shaikh meet? Qamar moved to India from Pakistan after getting married.



She met the prime minister 27 years ago at a politician’s house in Delhi where the latter asked her: “Kaisi ho behen (How are you my sister)?”



Touched by the gesture, Cheikh decided to tie a rakhi on his wrist.



Since then, the duo celebrates the feast of Raksha Bandhan.

The duo met at the BJP MP’s home in Delhi Shaikh says their “brother-sister bond” has grown stronger year after year.



The duo first met at the home of BJP MP Dilip Sanghani, where Shaikh had been staying with her husband.



“He inquired about me in a polite tone and it touched me a lot,” Shaikh recalled and added that the prime minister was a member of the RSS at the time.

“Modi will become Prime Minister again” Moreover, Shaikh said she has no doubts about Modi’s re-election as prime minister in 2024.



“By his abilities, he is worthy of it, and I want him to always remain the Prime Minister of India,” she commented.



While she hasn’t been able to meet the prime minister since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes to visit Delhi this year.

Watch: Shaikh tying rakhi to PM Modi in 2018 I know him since he was an RSS worker, I tied him #rakhi for 24 years. There was no difference in his behavior. It’s just that he’s busy so we have less time, other than that everything else is the same: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Prime Minister Modi’s sister Rakhi pic.twitter.com/cDfeNQML8H ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/india/meet-narendra-modi-s-rakhi-sister/story

