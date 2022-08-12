Sweden ready to extradite first Turkish citizen since NATO bid





Sweden is preparing to extradite a man to Turkey for the first time since its NATO candidacy. Sweden’s bid and Finland’s bid to join the alliance have been delayed due to concerns from NATO member Turkey that the two Nordic neighbors would not extradite people they consider to be terrorists. Turkey, which has a veto over new applicants, hinged its approval of the requests on a series of demands, one of which was the issue of extradition. Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO candidacies after Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden had promised to extradite 73 terrorists. But the first extradition case to reach Swedish courts involved credit card fraudster Okan Kale, who was convicted of crimes in Turkey in 2013 and 2016. Kale’s name appears on a list published in Turkish media of people Ankara wants to extradite from Sweden. Sweden’s justice ministry would not say whether he was on the list. This is a regular and routine case, said Justice Department spokeswoman Angelica Vallgren. The extradition request was received last year. Kale has been detained in Sweden since December 2021. In an agreement signed by Sweden and Finland at a NATO summit in Madrid in late June, the two countries agreed to give prompt and thorough consideration to Turkish extradition requests. Mr Erdogan said Sweden and Finland were havens for Kurdish militants. Turkey dropped its veto on Finland and Sweden joining NATO in June, putting the countries on the fast track to the 30-nation alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the admission of the two countries would chart a blueprint for the alliance in a more dangerous and unpredictable world, altering regional security and strengthening its presence in Europe. Turkey’s objection to Finland and Sweden joining had threatened to overshadow the June summit where leaders wanted to show unity as Russia waged war on Ukraine. Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:46 p.m.

