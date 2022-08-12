After sorghum, now Jokowi launches the 1 million early coconuts project





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -President Joko Widodo or Jokowi started a project of planting one million mature coconut trees, which was started in Giriroto Village, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province. This is a new product promoted by Jokowi to address the food crisis, having recently launched a 154,000 hectare sorghum printing project. “The goal is about a million early coconut“, said Jokowi while planting this plant with farmers in the village of Giriroto, Thursday August 11, 2022. Food crisis is an issue that Jokowi has repeatedly mentioned lately. He said that currently 300 million people in the world are in a situation of acute food shortage. If there is no solution, the figure could rise to 800 million. Until today, Jokowi has come down to Boyolali and planted early coconuts. The first planting begins in Solo Raya (Sukoharjo, Karanganyar and Boyolali) with a target of 200,000 stems in stages. No less than 46,000 in Boyolali, 44,000 in Karanganyar, and the maximum is 110,000 in Sukoharjo. The former mayor of Solo said planted early maturing coconuts will be involved in the next 2-2.5 years. In a year, he said a tree can produce 180 fruits. “You can make ant sugar, you can make coconut oil, which can also be sold for cold drinks,” the former Solo mayor said. Next Post Jokowi asks people to plant chillies in home gardens



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1621758/setelah-sorgum-kini-jokowi-mulai-proyek-1-juta-kelapa-genjah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos