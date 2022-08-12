Politics
Mood of the Nation poll: 53% want Narendra Modi to be prime minister in 2024
After more than eight years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ popularity continues to outpace his political rivals.
Nearly 53% of Mood of the Nation poll respondents preferred Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains by far the country’s most popular and tallest political leader despite inflation, the raging Covid-19 pandemic, soaring oil prices and a host of issues that have plagued the NDA-led government for the past two years, according to the August edition of the Mood of the Nation poll.
After more than eight years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ popularity continues to outpace his political rivals. There’s not even anyone near him.
Nearly 53% of Mood of the Nation poll respondents preferred Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. While only 9% backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and 7% favored national Aam Aadmi party official Arvind Kejriwal for the top job.
Who is best placed to be the next PM? Who is best placed to lead the opposition#MoodoftheNation| @rahulkanwal @sardesairajdeep pic.twitter.com/Gcb6DCTKWH
IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 11, 2022
WHAT ABOUT CONGRESS AS OPPOSITION?
40% of respondents rated Congress’s role as an opposition as “good”, while 34% rated it as “poor”.
The survey found that 23% of respondents thought Rahul Gandhi was best suited to revive Congress, while 16% backed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the role. 14% of those polled thought Sachin Pilot would be able to revive the Grand Old Party, while only 9% preferred Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.
The survey was conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter to gauge the mood of nations.
READ ALSO | Nation’s mood: Nitish Kumars walkout could reduce NDA seat share in Lok Sabha if polls held today
— ENDS —
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/mood-of-the-nation/story/mood-of-the-nation-poll-53-per-cent-want-narendra-modi-to-be-pm-in-2024-1986975-2022-08-11
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- College football bowl projections 2022: Ohio State delivers preseason hype with playoff return August 11, 2022
- Fair Attractions – The Great New York State Fair August 11, 2022
- Isolation and precautions for people with COVID-19 August 11, 2022
- Amazon Canada Shoppers Say This $37 Dress Is “Super Flattering” August 11, 2022
- Altamont Fair opens next week with plenty to do, old and new – The Daily Gazette August 11, 2022