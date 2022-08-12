Mood of the Nation poll: 53% want Narendra Modi to be prime minister in 2024

Nearly 53% of Mood of the Nation poll respondents preferred Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains by far the country’s most popular and tallest political leader despite inflation, the raging Covid-19 pandemic, soaring oil prices and a host of issues that have plagued the NDA-led government for the past two years, according to the August edition of the Mood of the Nation poll.

After more than eight years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ popularity continues to outpace his political rivals. There’s not even anyone near him.

Nearly 53% of Mood of the Nation poll respondents preferred Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. While only 9% backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and 7% favored national Aam Aadmi party official Arvind Kejriwal for the top job.

Who is best placed to be the next PM? Who is best placed to lead the opposition#MoodoftheNation| @rahulkanwal @sardesairajdeep pic.twitter.com/Gcb6DCTKWH IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 11, 2022

WHAT ABOUT CONGRESS AS OPPOSITION?

40% of respondents rated Congress’s role as an opposition as “good”, while 34% rated it as “poor”.

The survey found that 23% of respondents thought Rahul Gandhi was best suited to revive Congress, while 16% backed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the role. 14% of those polled thought Sachin Pilot would be able to revive the Grand Old Party, while only 9% preferred Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.

The survey was conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter to gauge the mood of nations.

READ ALSO | Nation’s mood: Nitish Kumars walkout could reduce NDA seat share in Lok Sabha if polls held today

— ENDS —