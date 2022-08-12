



Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka returned from China a happy man. Beijing offered Nepal a huge subsidy in exchange for assurances from Kathmandu to stick to the “One China” policy, the Indian Express has learned.

Khadka led an 11-member delegation to China earlier this week at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi. Upon Khadka’s return, a press release issued by the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Khadka and Yi discussed improving, among others, “bilateral trade, connectivity network, health, tourism, agriculture and education”. China will also fund and provide equipment for Nepal’s Covid control mechanism, he added. Sources, however, said Beijing had also assured Nepal that it would provide an RMB 800 million ($118 million) grant for the current fiscal year, for Kathmandu preference projects. This will come on top of the 3.5 billion RMB pledged by Xi Jinping during his visit to Nepal in October 2019. China also vowed to stand with Nepal “in defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity unconditionally”, sources said. For his part, Khadka, the sources quoted above added, convinced the Chinese side of Nepal’s firm adherence to the “one China policy” “irreversibly”. Furthermore, regarding Chinese concerns about the disproportionate presence of the West and US-Nepal relations, Khadka reportedly assured Yi that Nepal’s cooperation with Western countries, especially the US, is for development and does not had no security or military component. To reassure China on this point, the two countries also decide to extend their cooperation in the disaster management sector. Nepal has also assured China that it will not allow any outside forces to carry out activities against China on its territory, bearing in mind Tibet’s sensitivity, the sources added. Newsletter | Click to get the best explainers of the day delivered to your inbox Nepal’s plan last month to participate in the State Partnership Program, an exchange program between the Nepalese military and US national guard, was scrapped at the last minute following protests in the country and a reservation from China. Moreover, although officials are silent on the matter, Nepal appears to have agreed to continue China’s Belt and Road Initiative, pledging to implement previous agreements and understandings on the priority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/nepal-minister-khadka-returns-from-china-8085285/

