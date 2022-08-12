Trump’s GOP tie deepens after primary wins, FBI research





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s pick for governor in the swing state of Wisconsin easily beat out a Republican establishment frontrunner.

In Connecticut, the state that launched the Bush family and its brand of compassionate conservatism, a fiery Senate candidate who promoted Trump’s election lies has upset the state’s GOP-endorsed nominee. Meanwhile in Washington, Republicans ranging from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have defended Trump against an unprecedented FBI raid.

And that was just this week.

The rapid developments have crystallized the former president’s singular status at the pinnacle of a party he has spent the past seven years breaking up and rebuilding in his own image. Facing growing legal vulnerabilities and eyeing another presidential election, he needs party support to maintain his political career. But, whether they like it or not, many in the party also need Trump, whose endorsement has proven crucial for those seeking to qualify for the November ballot.

For quite a while, it felt like the Trump movement was losing more ground than it was gaining, said Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is urging his party to overtake Trump. But now, he said, Trump is enjoying an incredibly fast tailwind.

The Republican response to the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida estate this week was a particularly stark example of how the party is keeping Trump close. Some of the Republicans considering challenging Trump in a 2024 presidential primary, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, were among those defending him. Even longtime Trump critics like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have questioned the research, asking for details about its circumstances.

But even before the FBI showed up at Mar-a-Lago, Trump was gaining momentum in his post-presidential efforts to shape the GOP. In total, nearly 180 candidates endorsed by Trump up and down the ballot have won their primaries since May, while fewer than 20 have lost.

Only two of the 10 House Republicans who backed Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 uprising are expected to return to Congress next year. Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, R-Wash., who conceded defeat after his primary on Tuesday, was the last to fall. Trump’s main antagonist, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is likely to join her next week.

Trump’s victories include a clean sweep of the statewide primary election in Arizona last week, including a Holocaust denier in the race for the state election chief. Trump allies also prevailed Tuesday in Wisconsin and Connecticut, a state long known for its moderate Republican leanings.

In Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor, wealthy Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, an establishment favorite. And in Connecticut, Leora Levy, who promoted Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, won an unexpected victory over a more moderate rival after gaining official endorsement from Trump.

On Monday, just hours after the FBI raid, Trump held a TV rally on his behalf. Levy thanked Trump in his acceptance speech, while railing against the FBI’s search.

We can all tell her how upset, offended and disgusted we were by what happened to her, she said. It’s not American. This is what they do in Cuba, in China, in dictatorships. And it will stop.

Despite his recent dominance, Trump and Republicans close to him face political and legal threats that could undermine their momentum as the GOP fights for control of Congress and state houses across the country this fall.

While Trump’s picks scored notable victories in the primaries this summer, they could struggle in the fall. That’s especially true in several gubernatorial races in Democratic-leaning states such as Connecticut and Maryland, where GOP candidates must race to the center to win general elections.

Meanwhile, several Republicans with White House ambitions are pushing ahead with a busy travel schedule that will take them to politically important states where they can endorse candidates on the ballot this year and build relationships by 2024. .

DeSantis plans to boost top Republican candidates in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Former Vice President Mike Pence, another potential 2024 presidential candidate, is due in court next week in New Hampshire.

Legally, the FBI search was part of an investigation into whether the former president had taken classified White House files to his residence in Florida. While Republicans have rallied behind Trump, very few facts about the case have been made public. Trump’s lawyers have so far refused to release details of the search warrant.

Prosecutors in Washington and Georgia are also investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election he falsely claimed was stolen. The Jan. 6 congressional committee revealed damning details of Trump’s behavior from Republican witnesses in recent hearings, which have raised new concerns, at least privately, among the GOP establishment and the class. donors.

And on Wednesday, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination while testifying under oath on Wednesday as part of the New York Attorney General’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.

Trump’s legal entanglements represent a distraction at best for Republican candidates who prefer to focus on President Joe Bidens’ leadership, sky-high inflation and immigration issues to help moderate voters and independents in the general election.

Today, every Republican in every state in this country should say how bad Joe Biden is, how bad inflation is, how hard it is to run a business and run a household, Duncan said. , the lieutenant governor of Georgia. But instead, were talking about an investigation, were talking about Donald Trump pleading the Fifth, were talking about Donald Trump endorsing a conspiracy theorist.

Trump critics in both parties are ready and willing to point out Trump’s shortcomings and his relationship with midterm candidates as more voters begin to pay attention to politics this fall.

It is, and always has been, Donald Trump’s Republican Party, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in an interview, condemning MAGA Republicans and their extreme agenda on abortion and other issues .

Meanwhile, the Republican Accountability Project and Protect Democracy this week launched a $3 million television and digital advertising campaign in seven swing states focused on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurgency. The ads, which will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, feature testimonials from Republican voters who condemn Trump’s lies about the non-existent voter fraud that fueled the attack on the Capitol.

An ad features congressional testimony from Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who has publicly said Trump should never hold public office again.

Still, Cheney faces his own primary election against a Trump-backed challenger next week in Wyoming. One of Trump’s main political targets this year, she is expected to lose. Anticipating a loss, Cheney’s allies suggest she may be in a better position to run for president in 2024, either as a Republican or an Independent.

Trump’s allies are extremely confident about his ability to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. In fact, the aides who originally pushed him to launch his campaign after the November midterms are now encouraging him to announce earlier to help freeze future Republican challengers. .

It will be very difficult for anyone to strip him of the nomination in 2024, said Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser to Trump who spoke with Trump about his intentions for 2024. He is running. It’s a certainty.

Rep. Tom Rice, R.S.C., predicted Trump would lose in a landslide if he seeks the presidency again, adding that the former presidents’ overall hold on the party was eroding around the edges.

In a normal election, you have to win not just the base. You also have to win the middle, right, and maybe cross over to the other side, said Rice, who lost her recent primary after voting to impeach Trump a second time.

Rice warned that Trump’s far-right nominees could result in unnecessary losses for the party in November. Donald Trump is pushing things so far to the right, he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, considering a 2024 bid himself, warned against bold political predictions two years before the Republican Party picks its next presidential candidate.

Were sitting here in August 2022, Christie said in an interview. My sense is that there is still a lot of water on the dam before anyone can determine anyone’s individual standing in the 24-year primaries, except to say that if Donald Trump does run, he will definitely be a factor.

___

Associated Press writers Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

