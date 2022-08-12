Ivanka and Melania are reportedly trying to talk Donald Trump out of running for president because they’re missing out on their ‘fabulous life’





Donald Trump has been boldly hinting at a 2024 presidential election for some time now, but there would be a few family members who wouldn’t be too keen on his White House ambitions the second time around. It seems his daughter Ivanka Trump and his wife Melania Trump are on the same page about it, which is a rare feat given their notoriously cold relationship.

Calling it a family split, a source said OK! magazine that the recent FBI raid of their Mar-a-Lago home has chilled Melania’s mind about her return to the political arena. She apparently hopes that if they stay away from Washington, DC, it will make the family’s legal troubles go away. Ivanka apparently agrees with her stepmother’s assessment of the situation and the two beg him to announce that he won’t show up.

It’s not just the legal issues that scare the controversial family, it’s the fact that both Melania and Ivanka miss being the toast of the town. They had it pretty easy in New York before Donald Trump waded through the swamp Melania and Ivanka are fed up with endless investigations and attention, the insider added, They want to get back to their fabulous lives. They just want this all to end. This theory makes a lot of sense when it’s clear that Ivanka and Jared Kushner spent nearly two years trying to part ways with Donald Trump’s reputation and get back into high society.

The forensic investigations aren’t going to end anytime soon with toilet paper evidence, and the New York City Attorney General continues to be a thorn in the side of the Trump organizations. Donald Trump doesn’t like being told what to do and if Melania and Ivanka can’t reach him, it’s unlikely anyone else will.

Ivana Trump

