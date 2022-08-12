Arab Leaders and Pakistani Imran Khan Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Middle East Green Initiative Summit





RIYADH: Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ole Emil Moesby, will bid farewell to the Kingdom at the end of his tour of duty in Riyadh later this month.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you, he told Arab News. I had a fantastic time here, you’re usually more or less emotional when you need to change, but if you’re a diplomat, you’re pretty used to changing from place to place.

I can’t think of a time when I felt like I left something here that I will miss because the way I was treated and inspired, and the way I communicated with people, was amazing , said Moesby.

The experience I had was fantastic, so my message is: Thank you.

Ambassador Ole Emil Moesby paying a courtesy visit to King Salman. (Provided)

Moesby has served as Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Yemen since September 5, 2017, and his last day of service is August 31.

Speaking to Arab News, Moesby highlighted some of his fondest memories in the Kingdom, where he spent five years, from interacting with the local community and traveling, to enriching the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia.

“It’s been a fantastic time to experience the development and the changes I’ve seen in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Of course, AlUla has developed extremely (well) but even places like Yanbu or Jeddah have changed a lot. Without forgetting, of course, Riyadh.

Balancing on the “Edge of the World”, the Jebel Fihrayn which presents cliffs 300 meters high. It is part of the Tuwaiq escarpment of Riyadh. (Provided)

It’s actually been interesting to also see how development has changed attitudes and culture in those places, yet, on the other side, has actually maintained the heritage of those places, Moesby explained.

The ambassador has witnessed many changes, including the opening of cinemas in the Kingdom and the lifting of the driving ban for women in 2018.

I think it was fantastic to see this development, the envoy said. I was (here) in a period where I was for movie premieres in cinemas, and before my staff here, which is mostly women, was actually brought to the embassy in the morning now, they drive themselves, he added.

So instead of having a traffic problem, like we had before, we now have a parking problem, joked the ambassador.

It’s a fantastic development, and one that I’ll take with me in my memories when I leave.

The ambassador had also visited Ithra, Ithra, the iconic King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, which was built by Saudi Aramco. (Provided)

Moebsy explained that he was also a devoted reader of Arab News, making sure to pick up the paper every morning to keep up to date with events.

In fact, everything has changed since September 5, 2017. So every day Arab News told me what was happening here. And it’s been a fantastic experience because of the changes you’ve seen here, he said.

The Ambassador highlighted how his mission has strengthened bilateral relations between Denmark and Saudi Arabia through initiatives and collaborations led by the Embassy.

As an ambassador, you have to understand what is happening in Saudi Arabia, and you have to convey it to the Danes, and you have to make people in Saudi Arabia understand what Denmark thinks. This is the way to develop a two-way relationship, he said.

Most of his efforts have been to invest in trade, develop business partnerships and promote cultural exchanges.

One such effort was to organize a women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia with 28 teams from across the Kingdom, called the Global Goals World Cup.

We have been very active in setting up women’s football. The tournament we had was a great success as it also demonstrated the role women can play in sporting events, he said.

In February, the embassy organized the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and the ambassador invited young Saudi artists to paint an image of the queen to mark the event.

It’s an incredible development of cultural capabilities and possibilities in Saudi Arabia that can happen. And for the Queen of Denmark, she would see this as a good signal of the long-term good relations we have between Saudi Arabia and Denmark, Moesby said.

Ambassador Ole Emil Moesby visited the ancient city of Al-‘Ula, an archaeological marvel located in the northwest region of Medina. (Provided)

He concluded his interview by leaving a message for his successor, Liselotte Kjaersgaard Plesner, who will be the next ambassador.

My successor, she is one of our best diplomats in the Danish service, said Moesby.

I just hope she can be half as happy as I am to be here, (then) I’ll be more than happy.

An important message to tell him is that the perceptions we all have sometimes in Europe or Denmark, and the United States, you can’t come close to reality unless you’ve seen it yourself, he said. -he declares.

The Ambassador added that people should not form an opinion about a country without examining it and being part of the culture first.

You must come here. You must live here. You have to understand and communicate with the people here, otherwise it won’t happen, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1954366/saudi-arabia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos