Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Punjabi CM Elahi ahead of his rally in Lahore





Ahead of the “Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa” rally in Lahore on August 13, former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will meet with the Chief Minister of Punjab Province Pervaiz Elahi on Friday. , in Lahore, local media reported.

During his long day visit to Lahore, Khan will also meet with the leaders of the provincial branch of the PTI, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PTI chairman is also expected to chair a meeting of the Punjab cabinet session and will also review preparations for the party’s next rally scheduled for August 13 at the Lahore Hockey Stadium, the sources added.

Meanwhile, as he addressed convention attendees today, Khan said he would show the nation the way to true independence at the August 13 rally in Lahore, according to ARY News.

The former prime minister said true justice means that the poor and the rich should be treated equally under the law. No country can progress without justice, it is what separates humans from other animals, he added.

Earlier, the PTI announced that it would hold its “Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa” rally in Lahore on August 13, which was previously scheduled to take place at the Parade Ground in Islamabad.

PTI’s Azhar Mashwani said party leader Imran Khan after a political committee meeting with other party members decided to move the rally venue from Islamabad Parade Ground to Lahore Hockey Ground , reported Dawn.

“The decision was taken by President Imran Khan at a meeting today after the party became aware of the federal government’s ‘insufficient’ plans for Independence Day celebrations,” Mashwani said on Monday.

“The proud Pakistanis of Lahore will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day in a grand way at the Lahore Hockey Stadium,” he said, adding that Imran Khan will attend the rally and also address the supporters.

According to sources, the PTI’s change of plan comes after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned the PTI of “disastrous consequences” if its employees disturb public order or resort to violence during the rally of the left on August 13 in Islamabad.

“The PTI leader has endorsed the proposal to hold the rally in Lahore instead of Islamabad, fearing that the federal government will create obstacles,” sources said.

Earlier, on August 6, the PTI had announced that it would hold a public rally in Islamabad on August 14. The party later said via its Twitter account that it would hold the rally on the country’s Independence Day.

On Sunday, the PTI leader said he would announce a strategy to “counter this fascism” at the August 13 rally, The Dawn reported.

It is relevant to mention here that the PTI is trying to raise the bar against the government in place, asking it to organize early elections in the country.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

