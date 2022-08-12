PM Modi’s farewell letter to Venkaiah Naidu: Your energy is contagious





Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure as vice president ended on Wednesday. (CASE) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for his ideological commitment which prompted him to join a political party with little presence in his state of Andhra Pradesh, saying his “energy is contagious”. In a three-page farewell letter to Mr Naidu, whose term as Vice President ended on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: “Your energy is contagious. It shows in your spirit and your wisdom. Your lyrics are widely admired. Articulation has always been one of your greatest strengths.” Recalling Mr Naidu’s strengths, Prime Minister Modi said from the back streets of Nellore to the Vice Presidency, yours has been an exceptional and inspiring journey. “Every time a challenge or a setback occurred, it only strengthened your resolve to continue your work with even more courage,” Prime Minister Modi said. Referring to his presidency of Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said Mr Naidu has always been “a follower of discipline and parliamentary traditions”. “I know your personal anguish and unease whenever there have been unseemly disturbances or the dignity of Parliament has been lowered in any way. Every time you spoke about it there was deep pain in your voice, expressing your concern for the long-term future of our nation and the dynamism of parliament,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in the letter addressed to Mr Naidu as Venkaiah ‘garu’ (honorary suffix) . The Prime Minister said that as President of Rajya Sabha, Mr. Naidu presided over the House with flying colors. “Your warm relationships with the leaders of the Treasury and the Opposition benches have fostered a spirit of cordiality in the House. It was encouraging to see new members, women and young members having more opportunities to Express.” The success of your approach is evident in the record increase in the productivity of the Rajya Sabha over your years, as pointed out by the Chairman, PM Modi. “Over the past five years, several historic bills have been passed and you will certainly consider them with satisfaction. 370), which were first filed in the Rajya Sabha, would have made you very proud,” he said. Recalling Mr. Naidu’s tenure in the BJP organization, the Prime Minister said it was also memorable. “Needless to say, your interest in organizational matters energized every karyakarta (worker). You made efforts to strengthen party systems, establishing more party offices, ensuring that “they are active centers of public service and spelling out the exact roles of each party position. Prime Minister Modi said personally that he had benefited from Mr Naidu’s advice on many issues during their interactions at the during the last decades. “As Vice President, your objective understanding of governance issues combined with your extensive ministerial experience and legislative knowledge has been extremely rewarding. sight,” Prime Minister Modi recalled. Vinoba Bhave’s writings have always impressed him, the prime minister said. “He (Bhave) knew how to present things crisply using the most appropriate words. Every time I hear you I see shades of the same shine. You have the ability to hypnotize an audience and convey things in a simple way,” PM Modi told Mr. Naidu. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

