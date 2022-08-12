Politics
Amir Abdollahian Briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Vienna Talks
TEHRAN Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian briefed his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday on talks in Vienna aimed at lifting sanctions against Iran.
We sent our message to America through the Europeans and we hope that the American side will create the situation to agree on the final text by adopting a realistic and pragmatic approach towards the legitimate and legal demands of the Islamic Republic. of Iran, noted Amir Abdollahian.
Talks to revitalize the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), began in April 20121.
The latest round of talks resumed after a nearly five-month hiatus in Vienna on August 4. The parties to the negotiations said that relative progress had been made in resuscitating the agreement. However, after four days, Iranian and US negotiators returned to capitals to consult with senior officials.
The return to capitals followed after the European Union’s head of foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, presented what he called a final text to revive the JCPOA.
The Iranian Foreign Minister hopes that the United States will lay the groundwork for the restoration of the JCPOA by adopting a realistic and pragmatic approach.
Iran insists nothing is agreed until everything is resolved.
In an Aug. 8 tweet, Borrell, who is the JCPOA talks coordinator, tweeted, What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in final text. However, behind every technical question and every paragraph is a political decision that needs to be taken in capitals.
Oman says successful nuclear talks will benefit all parties
The head of Iranian diplomacy also spoke by telephone with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi about the negotiations in Vienna.
Amir Abdollahian also praised Oman for its mediation efforts to put the nuclear deal on track and lift sanctions against Iran.
For its part, al-Busaidi said, Oman believes that a successful negotiation will benefit all parties.
Oman and Qatar mediated between Iran and the United States to restore the nuclear deal.
Ahead of the recent talks in Vienna, Qatar hosted indirect talks between Iran and the United States in late June. As usual, the talks were coordinated by Borrell MP Enrique Mora.
Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza
In his talks with Cavusoglu, the Iranian Foreign Minister also condemned the Zionist regime’s barbaric attack on Gaza in which a number of Islamic Jihad resistance leaders and helpless civilians, including children, were killed as martyrs.
Turkey’s foreign minister also called the cruel killings of civilians, including children, unjustifiable.
The two heads of diplomacy also described as positive the July 19 visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his high delegation to Iran and exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the seventh meeting of the Iran-Turkey High Council.
Amir Abdollahian said President Ebrahim Raisi had ordered relevant bodies to seriously follow the agreements signed during Erdogan’s visit to Tehran. The Foreign Minister went on to say that close interaction between the ministries and institutions of the two countries to materialize what has been agreed is in line with the interests of the two neighbors.
Oman will stand by the Palestinians
Amir Abdollahian also spoke with Oman’s foreign minister about the Israeli regime’s attack on the coastal enclave of Gaza.
During the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the head of Iranian diplomacy launched an intensive campaign against the attacks during his talks with regional and international figures.
Foreign Minister al-Busaidi also said that Oman has always supported the rights and ideals of the Palestinian people and will stand by them.
Amir Abdollahian and al-Busaidi also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.
They also reviewed some issues of common interest.
Sources
2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/475534/Amir-Abdollahian-briefs-Turkish-FM-on-Vienna-talks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Top 25 Emerging Technologies: Which Will Live Up to the Hype? August 12, 2022
- Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gills aide August 12, 2022
- Trump’s world gripped by anger, fear and a host of conspiracies over the FBI search August 12, 2022
- Drought looms in southwest England faces exceptional wildfire risk August 12, 2022
- Small earthquake detected in the Saint Lawrence River near Bay Como August 12, 2022