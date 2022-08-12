FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for report of classified nuclear weapons documents | donald trump





FBI agents were looking for secret nuclear weapons documents among other classified documents when they searched Donald Trump’s home on Monday, it has been reported.

The Washington Post quoted people familiar with the investigation as saying nuclear weapons documents were believed to be in the treasure the FBI was looking for in the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort. They did not specify what type of documents or whether they referred to the US arsenal or to another country.

The report came hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had personally authorized the government’s request for a search warrant and revealed that the Justice Department had asked a Florida court that the warrant be unsealed, noting that Trump himself had conducted the search. Public.

The Justice Department motion referenced the clear and powerful public interest in understanding what was going on in its content.

Garlands’ announcement followed a furious backlash to the search from Trump supporters who described her as politically motivated. On Thursday, a man who tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati was shot and killed by police after fleeing the scene.

The court asked the government to present its motion to Trump’s attorneys and report at 3 p.m. Friday on whether Trump objects to the warrant being unsealed.

The alleged presence of nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago could explain why Garland took such a politically charged step of ordering FBI agents into the home of a former president, because recovering them would be considered as a national security priority.

Trump was particularly obsessed with America’s nuclear arsenal while in the White House and boasted of being privy to top-secret information.

In the summer of 2017, he told US military leaders he wanted an arsenal on par with his Cold War peak, which would have involved a tenfold increase, a request that would have led the US Secretary of State to time, Rex Tillerson, to describe him as a fucking jerk. Trump has publicly threatened to wipe out North Korea and Afghanistan.

An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Photo: Steve Helber/AP

In his book on the Trump presidency, Rage, Bob Woodward quoted the former president as telling him: We have things you haven’t even seen or heard of. We have things that Putin and Xi have never heard of before. There is no one what we have is amazing.

Woodward said he was later told the United States did indeed have a new, unspecified weapons system, and officials were surprised Trump revealed the fact.

Cheryl Rofer, a chemist who worked on nuclear weapons at Los Alamos National Laboratory, said there were different levels of classification applying to different types of documentation.

Information about the design of nuclear weapons is called restricted data and is born classified. That means it’s supposed to be classified unless declassified, wrote Rofer, who writes a blog titled Nuclear Diner, on Twitter. But she added: There’s no reason for a president to have information about the design of nuclear weapons that I can see.

Among the nuclear documents that Trump would have regularly had access to would be the classified version of the Nuclear Posture Review, on American capabilities and policies. A military aide is still near the president carrying the nuclear soccer ball, a briefcase containing nuclear strike options, but it would be unusual for those documents to be removed from the soccer ball.

Another possibility raised by Rofer is that Trump could have kept his nuclear biscuit, a piece of plastic like a credit card with the identification codes necessary for the nuclear launch. These codes, however, would have been changed by the time Biden took office at noon on January 20, 2021.

