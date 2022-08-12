Xi’s words at Davos 2017 still resonate today

Editor’s note: China Daily publishes a series of articles reviewing President Xi Jinping’s visits to China and abroad over the past decade to present his vision for development in China and the world.

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the 2017 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua]



President’s call to reject protectionism and advance globalism remains valid, experts say

Key points made five years ago by President Xi Jinping at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, remain valid for addressing global challenges today, experts around the world have said.

In a keynote speech at the 2017 Davos Forum, Xi made the case for promoting globalization and rejecting protectionism. It was the first-ever speech given by a Chinese head of state in Davos.

Klaus Schwab, founder and managing director of the World Economic Forum, said after the speech that Xi’s presence at the forum was a sign of the shift from a unipolar world dominated by the United States to a more multipolar system, in which the powers risers will intervene. and play a bigger role, according to The Guardian newspaper.

With the rise of protectionism and nationalism in the West, Xi warned against scapegoating globalization.

“It is true that economic globalization has created new problems, but that is no justification for completely canceling economic globalization,” he said. “Rather, we should adapt to and guide economic globalization, cushion its negative impact and bring its benefits to all countries and nations.

“Some people blame economic globalization for the chaos in our world,” he added. “Economic globalization was once seen as the treasure cave discovered by Ali Baba in Arabian Nights, but now it has become Pandora’s box.”

He called on countries to cooperate in these turbulent times, saying, “The history of the world shows that the path of human civilization has never been easy and mankind has progressed by overcoming difficulties. No difficulty, however daunting, will prevent humanity from advancing. . When we encounter difficulties, we should not complain about ourselves, blame others, lose confidence or run away from our responsibilities. We must join hands and rise to the challenge. History is made by the brave.”

Hailing Xi’s speech as a high point in the history of the Davos Forum, Schwab told Xinhua News Agency that Xi’s “thought-provoking” speech would chart the course for the global economy.

“President Xi delivered a very, very important speech, and he brought us sunshine at a time when countries are facing common challenges and growing pressures,” Schwab told Xinhua. “The world is interconnected and we are a community with a shared future for humanity. The world dream and the Chinese dream can be linked. Let’s work together to realize the dream of an innovative, open, fair and inclusive world.

Gavin Wilson, CEO of IFC Asset Management Co, told Xinhua he found Xi’s speech, with its focus on globalization, very positive.

“What impressed me the most were his expressions on globalization and free trade. Globalization and free trade have brought enormous progress in health, wealth, education, etc. Wilson said after Xi’s speech, adding that it was refreshing to hear the world’s second-largest economy leader reinforce that message.

In his speech, Xi pointed out that “the lack of strong driving forces for global growth makes it difficult to sustain the steady growth of the global economy” and said the world should pursue “a dynamic and innovation” for global economic development. .

Christopher Bovis, Professor of International Business Law at the University of Hull in the UK, said: “The Chinese President’s Davos speech in 2017 resonates in the current economic and political climate. Specifically, the need to promote and regulate innovation as an engine of economic growth is imperative at this time.”

“The recent crises surrounding the global response to the pandemic (COVID-19) as well as the response to energy and food supply disruptions have revealed the lack of preparedness of global governance,” he said. The loophole is responsible for the resurrection of unilateralism in international relations, which in turn provides fertile ground for trade disputes and economic isolationism, he added.

Bovis also said that “a set of trends that deserve consideration in establishing a fit-for-purpose global governance system is to rethink energy security and food security. Energy and food are sectors that are regulatory priorities in post-crisis situations. History repeats itself so accurately.”

Bernard Dewit, President of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said: “I think what Chinese President Xi suggested five years ago at the Davos conference is still valid. We must continue with an innovation-driven growth model (i.e. more environmentally friendly due to climate change issues.

“These challenges cannot be addressed by each country separately. Closer cooperation at the global level is essential. On the other hand, to respond to the economic gaps and the challenges of social differences at the global level, a model of governance must be planned”, he added.

John Beirne, vice president of research at the think tank Asian Development Bank Institute, said: “President Xi’s calls for innovation-led growth, a coordinated approach and an improved framework for global economic governance in 2017 are even more important in the current context. .

“In the context of post-pandemic recovery efforts amid heightened uncertainty in the outlook due to the conflict in Ukraine, it is imperative that world leaders address global economic challenges in a coordinated manner,” he said. declared.

“Recognizing that representation and inclusiveness are important in today’s international economic order, as is consensus building,” Beirne added. “A challenge for global governance structures will be to ensure sufficient representation while allowing a framework for the development of viable consensus on global economic policy solutions.”

Chris Rudd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the Singapore Campus of Australia’s James Cook University, said: “Xi’s messages in 2017 were a characteristic long-term view that would be hard to argue with, at the time. or retrospectively.

Xi’s statements in 2017 “remain entirely valid”, he added. “It remains obvious to objective analysis that economic and societal development lies in openness, cooperation and innovation. The rise of populism in some countries and the manipulation of truth in the mainstream media is a corrosive influence that serves to deny reality. This is a dangerous trend in Western countries that I never expected to see in my lifetime.”

With emerging markets and developing countries already accounting for 80% of global economic growth at the time, Xi said in his 2017 speech that inadequate global economic governance made it difficult to adapt to changing times. new developments in the world economy. He called for developing a fair and equitable governance model in line with the trend of the times.

“The international community is increasingly calling for reforming the global economic governance system, which is an urgent task for us,” Xi said. “Only when it adapts to the new dynamics of the international economic architecture can the system of global governance support global growth.

“Countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are all equal members of the international community. As such, they have the right to participate in decision-making, to enjoy rights and to fulfill their obligations on an equal footing. Emerging markets and developing countries deserve greater representation and a greater voice,” the President said.

Commenting on Xi’s idea to restructure global governance, Rudd said: “Former colonial powers must recognize their changing identities and in some cases admit what we would now call war crimes. Individual histories will dictate the path of reconciliation, but these discussions must progress alongside the parallel shift in responsibility for climate change.”

Luigi Gambardella, President of ChinaEU, a Brussels-based forum that promotes partnerships between Chinese and European businesses, said: “Few nations can prosper without globalization. Consumers now suffer from reduced choice and higher prices due to reduced supply and market competition.

“Our society is now in a transitional period of finding a new way to reproduce and promote growth, which creates the uncertainty that no one knows what the future looks like,” he said. . “A real key is adapting our supply chains and means of production to a changing world and steering the process in the right direction, to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions while still reaping the rewards. fruits of globalization.

Marcos Troyjo, president of the Multilateral Development Bank, also hailed Xi’s commitment to globalization.

Speaking at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos in a session titled China Investment and Economic Outlook, Troyjo said: “Welcoming (foreign direct investment) at the levels that China is currently welcoming, and putting having one of the key players in the stable global economy in the race, being open to globalization, I think that’s a very positive message to send. “