Which energy companies have Boris Johnson met and what are their profits? | Energy industry
Boris Johnson met with executives from some of Britain’s biggest energy companies on Thursday to discuss the cost of living crisis.
Johnson was flanked by Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. Zahawi said afterward that energy companies had agreed to do more to help people who needed it most, but did not specify what that would entail.
The leaders came from power generation companies that own assets including wind farms and nuclear power plants, rather than oil and gas companies hit by the windfall tax, officially known as the profit levy. energy, after reaping windfall profits caused in part by the war in Ukraine.
However, there is a lingering threat that the tax could be extended to power generation companies amid accusations that they have also benefited from a windfall from high energy prices.
Below are the companies that attended the meeting, along with their earnings and executive compensation. While all operate in the UK, many are headquartered overseas.
Eon
Profits: 4.06 billion (3.4 billion) in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Leonhard Birnbaum
His salary: 1.2 million (1 million) in 2021
Headquarters: Germany
national grid
Profits: 3.4 billion in 2021-22
Managing Director: John Pettigrew
His salary: 6.5 million in 2021-22
Headquarters: United Kingdom
RWE
Profits: 2.6 billion (2.2 billion) in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Markus Krebber
His salary: 4.3m (3.6m) in 2021
Headquarters: Germany
rsted
Profits: 1.75 billion (1.5 billion) in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Mads Nipper
His salary: 2m (1.7m) in 2021
Headquarters: Denmark
Central
Profits: 1.3 billion in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Chris OShea
His salary: 775,000 in 2021 (bonus of 1.1 million removed)
Headquarters: United Kingdom
SSE
Profits in 2021/22: 1.2 billion
Managing Director: Alistair Phillips-Davies
His salary in 2021: 4.5 million
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Unite
Profits: 1.2 billion (1 billion) in 2021
Managing Director: Klaus-Dieter Maubach
His salary: 1.9m (1.6m) in 2021
Headquarters: Germany
Scottish power
Profits: 925m in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Keith Anderson
His salary: 1.35m in 2021
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Drax
Profits: 225m in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Will Gardiner
His salary: 2.7 M in 2021
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Light source BP
Losses: 42.3 million losses in 2020
Managing Director: Nick Boyle
Compensation of the highest paid director, assumed to be the CEO: 632,000 in 2020
Headquarters: United Kingdom
EDF Energy
Losses: 5.3 billion (4.5 billion) losses in the first half of 2022
Managing Director: Simone Rossi
Remuneration of the highest paid director, assumed to be the CEO: 1 million in 2021
Headquarters: United Kingdom (but owned by the French government)
