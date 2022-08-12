Which energy companies have Boris Johnson met and what are their profits? | Energy industry





Boris Johnson met with executives from some of Britain’s biggest energy companies on Thursday to discuss the cost of living crisis. Johnson was flanked by Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. Zahawi said afterward that energy companies had agreed to do more to help people who needed it most, but did not specify what that would entail. The leaders came from power generation companies that own assets including wind farms and nuclear power plants, rather than oil and gas companies hit by the windfall tax, officially known as the profit levy. energy, after reaping windfall profits caused in part by the war in Ukraine. However, there is a lingering threat that the tax could be extended to power generation companies amid accusations that they have also benefited from a windfall from high energy prices. Below are the companies that attended the meeting, along with their earnings and executive compensation. While all operate in the UK, many are headquartered overseas. Eon

Profits: 4.06 billion (3.4 billion) in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Leonhard Birnbaum

His salary: 1.2 million (1 million) in 2021

Headquarters: Germany national grid

Profits: 3.4 billion in 2021-22

Managing Director: John Pettigrew

His salary: 6.5 million in 2021-22

Headquarters: United Kingdom RWE

Profits: 2.6 billion (2.2 billion) in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Markus Krebber

His salary: 4.3m (3.6m) in 2021

Headquarters: Germany rsted

Profits: 1.75 billion (1.5 billion) in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Mads Nipper

His salary: 2m (1.7m) in 2021

Headquarters: Denmark Central

Profits: 1.3 billion in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Chris OShea

His salary: 775,000 in 2021 (bonus of 1.1 million removed)

Headquarters: United Kingdom SSE

Profits in 2021/22: 1.2 billion

Managing Director: Alistair Phillips-Davies

His salary in 2021: 4.5 million

Headquarters: United Kingdom Unite

Profits: 1.2 billion (1 billion) in 2021

Managing Director: Klaus-Dieter Maubach

His salary: 1.9m (1.6m) in 2021

Headquarters: Germany Scottish power

Profits: 925m in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Keith Anderson

His salary: 1.35m in 2021

Headquarters: United Kingdom Drax

Profits: 225m in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Will Gardiner

His salary: 2.7 M in 2021

Headquarters: United Kingdom Light source BP

Losses: 42.3 million losses in 2020

Managing Director: Nick Boyle

Compensation of the highest paid director, assumed to be the CEO: 632,000 in 2020

Headquarters: United Kingdom EDF Energy

Losses: 5.3 billion (4.5 billion) losses in the first half of 2022

Managing Director: Simone Rossi

Remuneration of the highest paid director, assumed to be the CEO: 1 million in 2021

Headquarters: United Kingdom (but owned by the French government)

