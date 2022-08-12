Indonesia summons Ukrainian envoy over Russia Tweet





Jakarta. Indonesia’s foreign ministry has summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Jakarta to express “displeasure” after the latter allegedly criticized Jakarta for its lack of condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson said on Friday. word. Ambassador Vasyl Hamianin was asked to clarify his social media post in which he hinted that Indonesia’s stance towards Russia is not as tough as that towards Israel. His particular tweet was a response to the ministry’s message last weekend which read, “Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s attacks in Gaza which have resulted in civilian casualties, including children. To which Hamianin replied, “How about a strong condemnation of the brutal attacks against Ukraine over the past 5 months? And the death of hundreds, even thousands of children, including Muslim children? » Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Hamianin was received by Ngurah Swajaya, the director general for US and European affairs, who expressed “his displeasure and resentment” over the tweet which calls into question Indonesia’s foreign policy. “His message on social media is unacceptable and hurtful to the people of Indonesia who consider Ukrainians their friends,” Teuku told news site Detikcom. He added that the envoy was warned against repeating his action. On August 5, Hamianin also criticized the Indonesian Foreign Ministry for its participation in the meeting between Russia and ASEAN, a regional grouping in Southeast Asia, which was held the day before in Phnom Penh. Shortly after the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi issued a statement describing Russia as a long-time ASEAN partner and expressing Indonesia’s hope that the regional bloc’s partnership with Russia “will bring peace and prosperity in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter and the principles of international law”. “It was a surprise to read @Kemlu_RI’s statement [Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry] on the Russia-ASEAN meeting. May I ask what the regime in Moscow has in common with “peace and prosperity”? Wasn’t it Russia that violated every conceivable international rule and principle and the Charter of the United Nations? Russia is a TERRORIST STATE,” he wrote. Indonesia is one of the first countries in the world to quickly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. President Joko Widodo visited Kyiv and Moscow and spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to propose peaceful resolutions and convince the two that the ongoing war is causing food and energy crises around the world.

