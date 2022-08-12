US Attorney General Defends Search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home | Donald Trump News





Merrick Garland is pushing to release the court-approved warrant amid Republican anger, says he personally approved the search.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has defended the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this week, saying he personally approved it.

At a brief press conference Thursday, Garland told reporters that the Justice Department had asked a federal judge to unseal the court-approved warrant that allowed the search and the related property receipt.

The Department filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt in light of the former presidents’ public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in the matter, Garland said.

The government has until 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on Friday to let the court know whether Trump’s lawyers will object to opening the warrant.

The attorney general, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, did not provide details about the nature of the investigation that led to the Mar-a-Lago search Monday night.

Several US media outlets earlier quoted unidentified sources as saying the probe was investigating possible mishandling of classified material, and on Thursday the Washington Post reported that officers were looking for documents related to nuclear weapons.

The Post said it was unclear if any such documents had been found.

A dozen boxes of equipment were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Reuters news agency said, citing an unnamed source.

I personally endorsed the decision to seek a search warrant in this case, Garland said, adding that the Justice Department does not take the search of citizens’ homes lightly and will employ less intrusive means to the extent possible. possible.

Republican Fury

The search of Trump’s home has drawn fury from his supporters, with some Republican lawmakers vowing to investigate the Justice Department, including Garland, if they win office in the upcoming midterm elections.

Others have threatened to suspend the FBI, accusing law enforcement involved in the investigation of targeting Trump for political reasons.

On Thursday, Garland responded to what he said were baseless attacks on Justice Department and FBI agents and prosecutors.

I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants. I am honored to work alongside them, he said.

Garland’s statement came amid reports of growing threats of violence and even talk of a civil war by Trump supporters online after the raid.

Republicans had rallied behind Trump and come to his defense after the raid. If Democrats wanted to deliver a deathblow to Trump, using the FBI as a tool for political gain was the wrong way to do it, Rep. Lauren Boebert wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Seeing the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago had the opposite effect. The Republican Party hasn’t been this unified in a long time!

Trump announced on his social media channel Monday night that a large number of FBI agents entered Mar-a-Lago in an unannounced raid, claiming they besieged the estate and broke into his safe.

The former president described the research as part of a Democratic-led campaign to prevent him from running for president again in 2024 and called it a political persecution.

The White House has repeatedly said it had no prior knowledge of the search and was not interfering with Justice Department investigations.

The unprecedented search marks a significant escalation in one of many investigations Trump faces during his tenure as president and businessman.

The investigation into the deletion of the records began earlier this year.

