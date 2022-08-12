Vince McMahons just found out the payments could be linked to Donald Trump





A few weeks ago, WWE revealed that it was restating prior financials due to some unrecorded expenses made by former CEO Vince McMahon. These expenditures totaled approximately $14.6 million.

Earlier this week, WWE discovered two more such payments made by McMahon. The payments took place in 2007 and 2009, combining for a total of another five million dollars.

Many fans and analysts speculated that the money was related to McMahons’ alleged silent payouts which are being investigated by a special committee of the WWE Board of Directors. But an interesting note in WWE’s SEC filing seemed to contradict that idea:

Since that time, the Company has determined that two additional payments totaling $5.0 million, unrelated to the allegations that led to the Special Committee’s investigation, that Mr. McMahon made in 2007 and 2009 should have been accounted for. in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

If these two payments are not related to the allegations being investigated by the special committee, what could they be related to?

A new report from Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston concludes that he seems more likely to be linked to Donald Trump.

Going through old IRS filings, Thurston points out the following:

The additional $5.0 million found by WWE in payments made by Vince McMahon in 2007 and 2009, and which should have been counted as company expenses, matches the amount and years of payments WWE made. at the Trump Foundation…

… WWE was by far the largest contributor to the Trump Foundation in 2007 and 2009, giving the organization $4 million and $1 million during those years, respectively, and in round numbers, which matches the $5.0 million mentioned in the new WWE. deposit. These were also years when the future American president made rare appearances on WWE television programs.

Despite IRS filings listing WWE as contributors to the Foundation during those years, a WWE spokesperson said in October 2012 that the money came directly from Vince McMahon, as opposed to the company, or both Vince and Linda…Later, in 2016, a WWE spokesperson denied that Foundation contributions served as Trump’s appearance fees and that WWE paid for the appearance fees. appearance of Donald Trump separately. But this time, WWE said both McMahons personally contributed to the Foundation.

If Trump was paid by his charity for his appearances related to WrestleMania in 2007 and Raw in 2009, what would be the motivation? Thurston says it’s about cheating the tax system:

As for the possible motivation to compensate Trump through his Foundation for performing on WWE television, it might have allowed Trump to avoid paying taxes, which he has striven to do. in other cases. Likewise, claiming a large charitable donation to the Trump Foundation could have eased McMahons’ personal tax burden in those years. Whether this is all legal is another question.

What do you think of Thurston’s theory that Vinces recently discovered the payouts could be linked to Donald Trump, Cagesiders?

