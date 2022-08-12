When Luhut’s proposal was “rejected” by Jokowi regarding the revision of the TNI law





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, suddenly proposed to modify the TNI law. These changes can be made as long as there is the approval of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Speaking during a speech at the PPAD National Rally, Bogor, West Java, quoted on Friday (8/12/2022), Luhut said the proposed proposal was to assign TNI officers to a number of ministries and institutions. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In fact, I proposed to modify the TNI law, there is one thing that is necessary since I am the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, that the TNI can be assigned to a ministry / institution at the request from the institution with the approval of the president,” Luhut said. Luhut said the regulations would then be able to regulate in detail the duties of TNI officers in ministries/agencies. However, the former presidential chief of staff pointed out that not all TNI officers can be assigned to ministries/agencies. Pictured: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) talks with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar as he prepares to pay a working visit to South Sumatra (Sumsel) province at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Monday (24/1/2022). (Presidential Secretariat Press Office/Laily Ratchev) Pictured: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) talks with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar as he prepares to pay a working visit to South Sumatra (Sumsel) province at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Monday (24/1/2022). (Presidential Secretariat Press Office/Laily Ratchev) “Like in my house, it can’t be active TNI agents coming in, it can be the police. Because the police can be like that, it’s the same in transport everywhere,” he said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also spoke about the proposal. Jokowi said there was no urgent need for TNI/Polri officers to be able to serve in ministries or institutions. “I see the need is not urgent,” Jokowi said after reviewing the early maturing coconut plantation in Sanggang Village, Bulu District, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java on Thursday (11/ 8/2022). When asked again if the proposal could be implemented in the near future, Jokowi reiterated that there was no urgent need to discuss the settlement. “I have responded to the need, I see the need is not urgent,” Jokowi said [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Be ready! From June, Luhut audits all palm oil companies (cha/cha)



