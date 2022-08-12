Donald Trump and the US Secret Service years of conflict





WASHINGTON After four years of President Donald J. Trump’s rage against his intelligence services, posting classified information on Twitter and announcing that he took the word of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin rather than his own spies, perhaps the least surprising thing he did in his last days in office, he shipped boxes of sensitive material from the White House to his oceanfront palace in Florida.

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday was a dramatic coda to years of tumult between Mr Trump and US intelligence and law enforcement agencies. From Mr. Trump’s frequent rants against a deep state bent on undermining his presidency, to his cavalier attitude toward highly classified information he considered his personal property and occasionally used to advance his political agenda, the relationship between the keepers of American secrets and the erratic president they served was the most poisoned of the modern age.

Mr. Trump’s behavior has led to such mistrust within intelligence agencies that officials who have given him classified information have sometimes erred in withholding certain sensitive details from him.

It has long been common for the CIA not to provide presidents with some of the most sensitive information, such as the names of agencies’ human sources. But Douglas London, who served as a top CIA counterterrorism official during the Trump administration, said officials were even more careful about what information they provided to Mr. Trump because some viewed the president himself as a security risk.

Surely we considered the damage he could cause if he announced this? said Mr. London, who wrote a book about his time at the agency called The Recruiter.

In an Oval Office meeting with senior Russian officials just months into his presidency, Mr Trump revealed highly classified information about an Islamic State plot that the Israeli government had provided to the US , which endangered Israeli sources and angered US intelligence officials. . Months later, the CIA decided to remove a high-ranking Kremlin operative it had cultivated over the years from Moscow, in part because it feared the Trump White House was a leaky ship.

In August 2019, Mr. Trump received a briefing about an explosion at a space launch facility in Iran. He was so captivated by a classified satellite photo of the explosion that he wanted to post it immediately on Twitter. Aides pushed back, saying releasing the high-resolution photo could give adversaries a glimpse of Americas sophisticated surveillance capabilities.

He posted the photo anyway, adding a message that the United States had no role in the explosion, but wished Iran well and good luck in finding out what caused it. As he told a US official about his decision: I have the power to declassify. I can do anything I want.

Two years earlier, Mr. Trump used Twitter to defend himself against media reports that he had shut down a CIA program to arm Syrian rebels, thereby leaking a classified program to what was then his most trusted friends. 33 million followers on Twitter.

If there isn’t an origin story that explains Mr. Trump’s antipathy toward spy agencies, the 2017 US intelligence assessment of the Kremlins’ efforts to sabotage the 2016 presidential election and Russia’s preference for Mr. Trump played perhaps the most important role. Mr Trump saw the document as an insult, written by his deep enemies of the state to challenge the legitimacy of his election and presidency.

Mr. Trump’s efforts to undermine the assessment became a motive in the early years of his presidency, culminating in a July 2018 summit in Helsinki with Mr. Putin. At a joint press conference, Mr Putin denied that Russia played a role in sabotaging the election, and Mr Trump came to his defense. They think it’s Russia, Mr Trump said, speaking of US intelligence officials and adding, I see no reason why it should.

Mr. Trump has often targeted intelligence officials for public statements he says undermine his foreign policy goals. In January 2019, senior officials testified before Congress that the Islamic State remained a persistent threat, that North Korea would still pursue nuclear weapons, and that Iran showed no sign of actively trying to build a bomb contradicting it. basically the things that the president had said publicly. Mr Trump lashed out, saying on Twitter that the intelligence people seemed to be extremely passive and naive when it came to the dangers from Iran. They are wrong!

Maybe Intelligence should go back to school! he wrote.

Mr. Trump was not the first US president to consider his own intelligence services as enemy territory. In 1973, Richard M. Nixon fired Richard Helms, his chief spy, after refusing to accept the Watergate cover-up, and installed James Schlesinger in the position with the mission of bringing the CIA to heel.

Addressing a group of senior analysts on the first day, Mr. Schlesinger made a lewd comment about what the CIA had done to Mr. Nixon and demanded that it stop.

Chris Whipple, an author who cites Schlesinger’s anecdote in his book The Spymasters, said there’s a long history of tension between presidents and their intelligence chiefs, but Trump was really in a class of his own in thinking the CIA and the agencies were out looking for him.

The exact nature of the documents Mr. Trump left the White House with remains a mystery, and some former officials have said that Mr. Trump does not usually receive hard copies of classified reports. It had less to do with security concerns and more to do with how Mr. Trump preferred to get his security briefings. Unlike some of his predecessors, who read and digested voluminous intelligence reports every day, Mr. Trump generally received oral briefings.

But for those tasked with guarding secrets, there has perhaps been no greater challenge than the resort town where Mr. Trump has spent much of his time as president and where so many clubs of classified documents were stored after leaving office. Besides its members, Mar-a-Lago is also open to members’ guests, who often interact with Mr. Trump during his frequent trips to the club. Security professionals saw this arrangement as ripe for exploitation by a foreign spy service keen to gain access to the epicenter of American power.

One night during his first weeks in office, Mr. Trump was at Mar-a-Lago to greet Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister, when North Korea tested a ballistic missile aimed at Japan that landed in the sea.

Almost immediately, at least one Mar-a-Lago guest posted photos on social media of Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe coordinating their response during dinner in the resort’s dining room. Photos showed White House aides huddled on their laptops and Mr. Trump talking on his cellphone.

The patron also posted a photo of himself standing next to someone he described as Mr Trump’s military aide who carries the nuclear soccer ball, the briefcase containing the codes for launching nuclear weapons.

Only two world leaders responding to a major security crisis live for members of Mr. Trump’s resort to watch in real time.

