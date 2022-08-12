Politics
No new measures to help cut cost of living after crisis talks between Boris Johnson and energy bosses | Politics News
Boris Johnson has redoubled his insistence that it is up to his successor to ‘make important budgetary decisions’ after talks with energy bosses ended with no new steps to ease the cost of living crisis.
Speaking after the meeting, the Prime Minister said he would continue to urge the energy sector to ease the financial pressures facing struggling families.
But he repeated his position that it is for his successor in number 10, either Liz Truss Where Rishi Sunakto “make important budget decisions,” a Treasury spokesman said.
Mr Johnson has come under pressure to use his remaining time in office to propose a new set of measures to deal with the rising cost of living.
He has been accused of ‘disappearing’ and leading a ‘zombie government’ as the country rushes into recession, with energy bills expected to exceed £4,200 by January.
On Monday, he rejected Gordon Brown’s appeals hold daily emergency COBRA meetings to keep people from being “cold and hungry” in October, when the energy price cap will rise.
The former Labor prime minister said new support could not wait until a new prime minister was chosen on September 5.
However, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said that “by convention, it is not up to this Prime Minister to make major budgetary interventions during this period”.
In a tweet after today’s meeting, Mr Johnson said he knew people were worried about the ‘difficult winter ahead’.
He said there is already a package of support, including a £400 energy bill cut for all households.
The Treasury said Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and energy companies agreed to “work closely together” over the coming weeks to ensure the public, including vulnerable customers, are supported in the face of rising costs.
Britain faces a national emergency with rising energy bills and a cost of living crisis.
But Labor has accused the government of showing a lack of urgency and being “missing”.
“Families worry about how they will pay their bills. But instead of showing leadership, the Conservatives are missing out.
“The prime minister and the chancellor are gone, while the leadership candidates have no substantive idea of how to help working people meet the challenges they face.
“Labour will take the necessary steps to get us out of this crisis, with concrete action to cut families’ energy bills and build a stronger economy for our country.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: “It is appalling that the Tories have yet to announce further support for families and pensioners facing the harshest winter in decades.
“The most cruel element of this chaos is that those who could actually help, Truss and (Rishi) Sunak, are more interested in talking to their party than taking the action our country needs.”
Meanwhile, former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn is among a group of MPs who have said Parliament should be recalled to discuss how to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Writing a letter to Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and the Speakers of the House of Commons and House of Lords, MPs say recent assessments of rising energy costs ‘understandably raise fear and dismay for many many people” and that Parliament should be recalled “in the public interest”.
Other signatories include former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey.
Gordon Brown ‘does not direct Labor policy’
The roundtable comes as Labor prepares to announce its own set of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, where he is expected to speak about some of the elements of the party’s proposals to help people with rising energy bills, ahead of a full announcement next week.
Labor has come under fire for attacking Boris Johnson for going on holiday amid the worsening economic crisis, despite Sir Keir also missing himself.
Earlier on Sky News, a Labor leader denied that Gordon Brown was leading party policy in Sir Keir’s absence after the ex-PM called for the temporary nationalization of energy companies, in his third major speech this week.
Shadow Justice Minister Steve Reed said Labor would come forward with a set of proposals “in the coming days”.
Asked if Gordon Brown was ‘leading Labour’s charge’ he said: ‘No, Labor is going to come up with a set of costed proposals on how we are going to help the British people. Next week, we’ll go to push that forward.”
Labor has already called on ministers to close what they call a ‘loophole’ in the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.
The government announced in May that it would introduce a tax on “extraordinary profits” from the oil and gas sector. This included tax relief which the government said was intended to encourage investment.
But Mr Reed said he was doing ‘no such thing’ as he called on the Government to find solutions to the cost of living crisis now instead of watching the Tory leadership candidates ‘fight like rats in a sack”.
Earlier this week, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called for the October energy price cap hike to be scrapped and the costs to be covered by a windfall tax.
And today Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also added pressure saying the energy price cap hike should not go ahead and accused the UK government of being ‘missing ” On the question.
