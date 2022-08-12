Reviews | Will the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago help re-elect Trump?





Why is Donald Trump so powerful? How did he come to dominate one of the two major parties and get himself elected president? Is it her hair? Her waistline? No, these are his stories. Trump is telling powerful stories that ring true for tens of millions of Americans.

The main one is that America is being ruined by corrupt coastal elites. According to this narrative, there is an interlocking web of highly educated Americans who make up what Trumpians have come to call the regime: the powerful in Washington, the liberal media, the big foundations, the elite universities, the woke corporations. . These people are corrupt, condescending and immoral and think only of themselves. They want to have Trump because Trump is the person standing up to them. They’re not just looking to get Trump; they are there to catch you.

This account contains a kernel of truth. The highly educated metropolitan elites have become a sort of inward-looking Brahmin class. But Trumpian propaganda turns what is an unfortunate social chasm into a venomous conspiracy theory. It simply assumes, against ample evidence, that major institutions in society are inherently corrupt, malicious and partisan and act in bad faith.

It just assumes that the proof of people’s virtue is that they are attacked by the regime. Trump’s political career has been kept afloat by scorn from the elites. The more the elites despise him, the more Republicans love him. The key criterion for Republican Party leadership today is having the right enemies.

In this situation between the FBI There’s a lot we don’t know about the search at Mar-a-Lago. But we know how the Republican Party reacted. The right side of my Twitter feed was ecstatic. See! We are truly persecuted! Essays started popping up with titles like The Regime Wants Its Revenge. Ron DeSantis tweeted, The MAL raid is another escalation in the militarization of federal agencies against political opponents of the Regimes. As usual, the tone was apocalyptic. This is the worst attack on this Republic in modern history, exclaimed Fox News host Mark Levin.

The investigation of Trump was viewed solely as a heinous plot by the regime. At least for now, the research has rocked the Republican political landscape. Several weeks ago, about half of Republican voters were willing to quit Trump, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. This week, the whole party seemed to rally behind him. Republican strategists briefing Trump’s main potential opponents had reason to be discouraged. Completely handed him a lifeline, one such strategist told Politico. Incredible This got everyone back in the Trump wagon. He just took the wind out of everyone’s sails.

According to a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action survey, 83% of Republican likely voters said FBI research made them more motivated to vote in the 2022 election. More than 75% of Republican likely voters believed that political enemies of Trump were behind research rather than the impartial judiciary, as were 48% of likely voters in the general election overall.

In a normal society, when politicians are investigated or accused, it hurts them politically. But that no longer applies to the GOP The justice system can collide with the political system in unprecedented ways.

What if a prosecutor charges Trump and he’s convicted just as he’s heading for the GOP nomination or maybe even the presidency? What if the court system, using its criteria, decides that Trump should go to jail at the same time that the electoral system, using its criteria, decides that he should go to the White House?

I guess under these circumstances Trump would be arrested and imprisoned. I also suspect we would see widespread political violence from furious Trump voters who conclude that the regime has robbed the country. In my view, this is the most likely path to complete democratic collapse.

In theory, justice is blind, and obviously no one can be above the law. But as Damon Linker wrote in a Substack article, this is a political regime, not a Kantian ethics graduate seminar. We live in a specific real situation and we all have to take responsibility for the real effects of our actions.

America absolutely must punish those who commit crimes. On the other hand, America absolutely must ensure that Trump does not get another term as president. What if the first makes the second more likely? I have no idea how to get out of this potential conflict between our legal and political realities.

were experiencing a crisis of legitimacy, during which distrust of established power is so virulent that the actions of elite actors tend to backfire, no matter how well-founded.

My impression is that the FBI had legitimate reasons for doing what they did. I suspect he will find damning documents that will do nothing to weaken Trump’s support. I’m also convinced that, at least for now, it has unwittingly improved Trump’s re-election chances. This unintentionally made life more difficult for Trump’s main potential challengers and motivated his base.

It’s like we’re heading into some kind of storm and there’s no honorable way to change our course.

