What are the Islamic Solidarity Games and what makes them significant?

Trkiye hosts the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya. We look at the importance of this mega sporting event.

A splendid fireworks display and light show lit up the skies of Konya last night as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Games, which will take place from August 9 to 18, will see in action at least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries competing in 24 different games, vying for a total of 355 medals.

This latest edition, like the previous ones, is organized by the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity (ISSF), which aims to “support the development of athletes from the Islamic geography and increase the culture of brotherhood and solidarity among athletes”.

Turkish athlete Zeliha Agris (right) competes in taekwondo with El Bouchti Oumaima (left) from Morocco. Anadolu Agency (AA)



Participation in the event is not restricted to Muslim athletes only. Non-Muslim athletes from one of the member countries present and showcase their talent in Konya, just as they have done in previous editions.

Before Türkiye, the Games had been organized in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be canceled following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off from the central province of Konya to Trkiye pic.twitter.com/7gGTp7w8aG — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 9, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium. Anadolu Agency (AA)



Laying the foundations

The Games were first held in 2005, but his idea was conceived much earlier in 1981 at the Third Islamic Summit Conference convened by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, in Mecca.

The summit had symbolic weight as it coincided with the advent of the 15th century Hijri era. To welcome a new Islamic century, Mecca was specifically chosen as the venue and the inaugural session took place within the grounds of the Grand Mosque.

It was there, during the conference, that Prince Faisal Fahd Abdulaziz, head of the Saudi General Presidency of Youth Welfare, called for the formation of a specialized organization for the development and organization of sport in OIC Member States.

Four years later, in 1985, the OIC sent out invitations to Member States to attend the founding Constituent Assembly of the ISSF in Riyadh, which was reciprocal with the participation of representatives from 34 National Olympic Committees, paving the way for the federation to come. To be one of them.

Fazli Eryilmaz (red) of Trkiye celebrates after competing against Kaipanov Nurkozha of Kazakhstan in the wrestling during the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Trkiye. Anadolu Agency (AA)



The idea of ​​the late Prince Faisal came to fruition 20 years after the formation of the ISSF, when the first Games began in four Saudi cities – Mecca, Medina, Jeddah and Taif – with a total of 7,000 athletes from 54 countries developing their skills in 13 competitions.

The splendor of the event was such that Alan Hubbard, sports columnist for the Independent, wrote while covering the event: “Apart from the Olympic Games themselves, no major multi-sport extravaganza has ever been staged.”

Show of unity

Since 2005, the Games have traveled from the deserts of Saudi Arabia to the banks of the Musi River in Palembang in Indonesia, Baku in Azerbaijan, and now arrives in Konya in Turkey – the resting place of Mevlana Rumi and the former capital of the Seljuk Empire.

Turkish President Erdogan welcomed the participating countries and their athletes, and guest all sports fans, especially young people, to attend the event.

Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary General, attended the opening ceremony and thanked Turkey for hosting the event. “It is important for Islamic countries to organize such events which strengthen intercultural dialogue,” he said.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al Faisal, who heads the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, also thanked President Erdogan and the Turkish people for hosting the Games.

As part of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, javelin throwing competitions were held. Nargizakhon Kuchkarova from Uzbekistan also participated in the competitions. Anadolu Agency (AA)



Wrestling competitions were held as part of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya. In competitions, Hojakov Kerim (green jersey) from Turkmenistan competed with Askarov Adlan from Kazakhstan. Anadolu Agency (AA)



As part of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, athletics competitions were held. Turkish national athlete Ekatarina Guliyev also took part in the competitions. Anadolu Agency (AA)



Artistic gymnastics competitions were also held as part of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya. Mahdi Ahmad Kohani from Iran also participated in the competitions. Anadolu Agency (AA)



Meanwhile, Turkey’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, acknowledging the importance of the Games, explained how sport plays a role in uniting people. “International sports activities contribute to the development of brotherhood between countries,” he said.

write in Daily Sabah, Kasapoglu summarizes the purpose of the Games by saying: “It is far from being a simple organization which brings together sportsmen. On the contrary, games are just an excuse to serve a larger purpose. The goal is, as with everything we have done so far, unity among differences.

Originally, the Konya Games were to be held in 2021, but social restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic forced them to move forward a year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies