Politics
What are the Islamic Solidarity Games and what makes them significant?
Trkiye hosts the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya. We look at the importance of this mega sporting event.
A splendid fireworks display and light show lit up the skies of Konya last night as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The Games, which will take place from August 9 to 18, will see in action at least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries competing in 24 different games, vying for a total of 355 medals.
This latest edition, like the previous ones, is organized by the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity (ISSF), which aims to “support the development of athletes from the Islamic geography and increase the culture of brotherhood and solidarity among athletes”.
Participation in the event is not restricted to Muslim athletes only. Non-Muslim athletes from one of the member countries present and showcase their talent in Konya, just as they have done in previous editions.
Before Türkiye, the Games had been organized in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be canceled following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off from the central province of Konya to Trkiye pic.twitter.com/7gGTp7w8aG
— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 9, 2022
Laying the foundations
The Games were first held in 2005, but his idea was conceived much earlier in 1981 at the Third Islamic Summit Conference convened by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, in Mecca.
The summit had symbolic weight as it coincided with the advent of the 15th century Hijri era. To welcome a new Islamic century, Mecca was specifically chosen as the venue and the inaugural session took place within the grounds of the Grand Mosque.
It was there, during the conference, that Prince Faisal Fahd Abdulaziz, head of the Saudi General Presidency of Youth Welfare, called for the formation of a specialized organization for the development and organization of sport in OIC Member States.
Four years later, in 1985, the OIC sent out invitations to Member States to attend the founding Constituent Assembly of the ISSF in Riyadh, which was reciprocal with the participation of representatives from 34 National Olympic Committees, paving the way for the federation to come. To be one of them.
The idea of the late Prince Faisal came to fruition 20 years after the formation of the ISSF, when the first Games began in four Saudi cities – Mecca, Medina, Jeddah and Taif – with a total of 7,000 athletes from 54 countries developing their skills in 13 competitions.
The splendor of the event was such that Alan Hubbard, sports columnist for the Independent, wrote while covering the event: “Apart from the Olympic Games themselves, no major multi-sport extravaganza has ever been staged.”
Show of unity
Since 2005, the Games have traveled from the deserts of Saudi Arabia to the banks of the Musi River in Palembang in Indonesia, Baku in Azerbaijan, and now arrives in Konya in Turkey – the resting place of Mevlana Rumi and the former capital of the Seljuk Empire.
Turkish President Erdogan welcomed the participating countries and their athletes, and guest all sports fans, especially young people, to attend the event.
Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary General, attended the opening ceremony and thanked Turkey for hosting the event. “It is important for Islamic countries to organize such events which strengthen intercultural dialogue,” he said.
Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al Faisal, who heads the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, also thanked President Erdogan and the Turkish people for hosting the Games.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, acknowledging the importance of the Games, explained how sport plays a role in uniting people. “International sports activities contribute to the development of brotherhood between countries,” he said.
write in Daily Sabah, Kasapoglu summarizes the purpose of the Games by saying: “It is far from being a simple organization which brings together sportsmen. On the contrary, games are just an excuse to serve a larger purpose. The goal is, as with everything we have done so far, unity among differences.
Originally, the Konya Games were to be held in 2021, but social restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic forced them to move forward a year.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies
Sources
2/ https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/what-are-the-islamic-solidarity-games-and-what-makes-them-significant-59632
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Best UK ISA Rates of the Week (2022) August 12, 2022
- When Luhut’s proposal was “rejected” by Jokowi regarding the revision of the TNI law August 12, 2022
- BOLLYWOOD CHOREOGRAPHY WORKSHOP – For all levels August 12, 2022
- Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber Team Up for ‘Vogue World’ Fashion Event – Billboard August 12, 2022
- UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers August 12, 2022