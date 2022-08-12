Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for prime minister in 2024





A day after Nitish Kumar said he was not a candidate for PM but challenged BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his new MP Tejashwi Yadav backed him for the same. “I leave it to Nitish Kumar (on consensus PM candidate for 2024). What he did in Bihar, the message got across to the nation. Fight, don’t be afraid, the message will work as a reminder for the opposition. He has administrative experience. If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji,” Yadav said as quoted by NDTV. He also said the opposition needed to sit down together and draw up a roadmap, and that the people of India wanted “a face against Narendra Modi”. A day after being sworn in as deputy CM in the new JD(U)-RJD+ government, Yadav said the decision to forge an alliance with Kumar was “spontaneous and on the spot” and was not about not a “pre-planned move ahead”. together”. He also accused Kumar of being “uncomfortable” with the BJP and that the same was “visible on his face”. The new deputy CM also indicated that the Kumar is wary of the flexing muscles of the BJP in the state and fears that he will try to break the JD(U). After being sworn in as CM of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, Kumar dismissed rumors that he could now consider running for prime minister in the next general election, but claimed the Modi-led NDA government at the Center had to “worry” about his prospects in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. “They should remember that 2014 (when the BJP took power in the center) has passed. They should worry (?chinta karni chahiye’) for 2024,” Kumar said. The leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 deputies, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony. Kumar also dismissed the BJP’s claim that the new government would not last its full term and said its former ally ‘will be back where it was after the 2015 election’ as the NDA could get less than 50 seats in the assembly of 243 people. He said, however, that the BJP should have let its chief leader Sushil Kumar Modi take the top job after the 2020 Assembly elections instead of insisting that he stand for another term. Kumar gave a list of 164 MPs who support him to the governor, including his JD(U) party’s 46 MPs (45 party MPs and 1 independent), 79 RJD lawmakers and 19 from Congress. The CPI (ML) which has 12 MPs, the CPI and the CPI (M) give it their support. The HAM party, which has 4 MPs, has also set its sights on Kumar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-if-narendra-modi-can-why-not-nitish-ji-tejashwi-yadav-endorses-new-ally-for-pm-in-2024-2975831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos