FBI search of Donald Trump’s home followed classified records for information there | donald trump





Federal investigators searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach after an informant told them he may be storing classified records at his private club, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Monday’s search reportedly took place two months after federal law enforcement officials came to Mar-a-Lago to talk about boxes of government documents stored there.

Federal authorities searched Trump’s sprawling South Florida residence after securing a warrant to search for classified and White House records the US Justice Department believed Trump had kept illegally, two sources previously said. at the Guardian.

The warrant, executed by FBI agents, implied that this investigation involving Trump is a strictly criminal investigation.

The sources said Justice Department officials are concerned the records are being held illegally at Mar-a-Lago following recent discussions by government lawyers with Trump’s legal team. The unprecedented search of a residence of former presidents marked the culmination of a fight between Trump and his blatant disregard for the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which requires the preservation of official records and parties charged with making comply with this law.

Research and reports on an FBI informant in or around Trump’s inner circle have been condemned by Trump loyalists, who framed the research in partisan terms and used it as a call to action for the collection. fundraising and voter mobilization for the November elections.

Amid pressure from Republicans, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared at a brief press conference on Thursday and revealed that he personally authorized the decision to seek a search warrant at Trump’s home and that the decision was not taken lightly.

He also said the US Department of Justice (DoJ) asked a court to unseal the search warrant received by the FBI before searching Trump’s estate in Florida.

It was not immediately clear when or if the unsealing of the warrant application might be granted or when the documents might be made public. Trump will also have a chance to oppose it.

Responding to an informant’s reports, far-right Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called all potential informants traitors.

We now know that there was an FBI informant at Mar-a-Lago, who it is and how many other FBI informants rub shoulders with President Trump on a daily basis, working at his clubs, working at Mar-a-Lago or perhaps in Bedminster, or on his staff? Greene said on his webcast, according to Newsweek.

Newspapers report chronic discussions between Justice Department officials and Trump lawyers about these records. On June 3, a senior Justice Department official and three FBI agents visited Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to discuss boxes containing government documents that were in a basement storage room. with suits, sweaters and golf shoes.

Trump and his team seemed oblivious to the possible seriousness of the situation at that meeting, the newspaper said. The former president even attended the June 3 meeting at Mar-a-Lago, shaking hands, the Journal reported. A source told the Journal that Trump said: I appreciate the job you do whatever you need to, let us know.

The FBI sent a missive several days later requesting that a more secure lock be placed on the door to the storage rooms. Over the next few weeks, however, a person familiar with the stored documents told investigators there may be even more classified documents at the private club, the Journal reported.

The potential presence of these documents follows the removal by the National Archives of 15 boxes earlier this year. Justice Department officials were skeptical of the candor of Trump’s team regarding the files still in his home, a source told the newspaper.

The search warrant alluded to the Presidential Records Act and a potential violation of the law governing classified records, an attorney for Trump reportedly said. Trump has neither disclosed that warrant nor discussed the records deleted by federal agents.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican Minority Leader, said the Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization. When Republicans return to the House, McCarthy said they will monitor the Justice Department, warning Attorney General Merrick Garland to keep your documents and clear your calendar.

