Ahead of Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, Xi told Biden over the phone he had no intention of going to war





New Delhi: After months of diplomatic efforts to prevent US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in his July 28 telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, told him now was not the time for a full-blown crisis.

Xi, who sees bringing Taiwan under Beijing’s control as central to his vision for Chinese national rejuvenation, had called out the US president just four days before Pelosi’s visit to the island nation.

Xi had warned Biden of unspecified consequences if Pelosi traveled to Taipei in their conversation,the wall street journal the report quotes people briefed on the call. But he also indicated he had no intention of going to war with the United States and said both sides must maintain peace and security, the report added. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said: President Xi elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan issue during his discussion with Biden. Biden administration officials said they have made it clear to Beijing that Washington is committed to the one-China policy that has long underpinned relations between the two countries, but that lawmakers have the right to visit. Taiwan. China’s attempt to intimidate the Taiwanese public and publicize its strategy of blockading and potentially invading the island was theoretically prompted by a visit to Taipei last week by Pelosi. After Pelosi left Taiwan, China responded with days of large-scale military exercises. On Thursday, China renewed its threat to attack Taiwan after nearly a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing’s claim to self-governing democracy “wishful thinking” and has launched its own military drills. Taiwan’s collusion with outside forces to seek independence and provocation will only hasten their own demise and push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during the meeting. a daily press briefing. Their pursuit of Taiwan independence will never succeed, and any attempt to sell out the national interest will meet complete failure,” Wang told reporters. The United States, Japan and their allies have denounced the drills, with the Group of Seven industrialized nations issuing a statement at a recent meeting expressing concern. Taiwan says Beijing used Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to up the stakes in its feud with Taipei, firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait and over the island in the Pacific Ocean. China has also sent planes and ships across the median line in the strait which has long been a buffer between the sides, which broke up amid civil war in 1949. In a lengthy political statement on Taiwan released on Wednesday, China distorted historical records, including the 1972 United Nations resolution that moved China’s seat on the Security Council from Taipei to Beijing, the Business Council said. mainland cabinet-level Taiwan. The Chinese statement also rejected the pledge not to send troops or government officials to Taiwan that appeared in previous statements. Chinese leaders have sought to calibrate their response to be forceful, but without provoking an escalation from Washington and its allies, the report said, citing people familiar with Beijing’s thinking. For now, Xi’s priority is to bring stability to the region ahead of a high-level Communist Party conclave later this year where he hopes to win another term. However, China’s actions have further strained relations with the United States and raised security concerns among its allies. Other countries in Asia and Europe fear that Beijing’s approach heralds the start of a new phase of more direct pressure on Taiwan. Beijing will be ultra-responsive to Taiwan in the future, said Jude Blanchette, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. This is the defining feature of the US-China relationship for many months to come, the wall street journal report quoted Blanchette as saying. Talking to Biden just before Pelosis’ visit was politically risky for Xi. However, he decided to talk to Biden to minimize the risks of a conflict with the United States, according to people familiar with the decision-making process. China’s foreign policy establishment has always been cautious in planning leadership engagements, fearing it will lose face if the other side does something contrary to Beijing’s interests soon after the bilateral exchange. Chinese officials had warned Washington against a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan since April, when news reports first revealed the speakers’ travel plans. Pelosi had to postpone the trip after testing positive for Covid-19. Beijing fears Pelosis’s visit could trigger a domino effect on other world politicians traveling to Taipei, bolstering its international standing and potentially encouraging a declaration of independence, according to people familiar with Chinese thinking. Even though Beijing’s stated goal is to bring Taiwan under its rule, the people said, its goal for now remains to prevent the self-governing island from moving toward formal independence. With contributions from agencies Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here.

