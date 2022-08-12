FBI search for Trump Resort sparks surge in violent rhetoric online





WASHINGTON

The FBI’s search this week of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort has led to a surge in extremist rhetoric online, raising concerns about a new wave of political violence.

As FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to announce that “my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida , is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump wrote. “Anarchy, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.”

The reaction from his fans was swift.

“Lock and load,” wrote a user named HughJasske on patriots.win, a popular pro-Trump forum, in response to Trump’s comment.

The widely reported comment was quickly deleted, but other users on the site continued to echo the sentiment.

“Locked and loaded, still no targets in sight but in full red condition,” wrote a user named Cutter.

As Trump lashes out at the FBI for the “awful thing” that took place at Mar-a-Lago, his supporters have increased their vitriol, with much of their anger directed at law enforcement.

“Kill all feds,” user monkeylovebanana wrote.

Referring to Attorney General Merrick Garland, another commenter wrote: “I’m just going to say it. Garland needs to be murdered. It’s as simple as that.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.

The federal judge who signed the search warrant was also targeted.

“I see a rope around his neck,” Dckman, a known user of the site, wrote on a post showing a photo of the judge.

Some of the patriots.win commenters are well-known users, according to Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group that studied them.

One has been identified as Tyler Welsh Slaeker, a Trump supporter who pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In response to the “lock and load” comment, Slaeker, using the online persona bananaguard62, wrote, “Aren’t we in a cold civil war at this point?”

The admins of patriots.win say they don’t allow users to post violent threats and that no “violent incidents” have been attributed to any poster on the site.

But extremism researchers say the site, formerly known as TheDonald.win, served as a planning and mobilization platform for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, noted that users of TheDonald.win floated the idea of ​​building a gallows outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and targeting former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to certify Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

“There is no doubt that users were involved in January 6 and are implicated in threats related to Mar-A-Lago,” Jones told VOA.

FILE – Insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Patriots.win isn’t the only fringe platform to see a spike in violent rhetoric. Many Trump supporters have taken to Telegram, Rumble, Gabb, Gettr, TikTok and Twitter to express their anger, said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

“From my own observations, it’s been a deluge, and the only real discussion going on on a lot of these sites is about the FBI raid,” Beirich said. “There are certainly explicit calls for violence.”

What is more alarming, extremism experts say, is that the attack on law enforcement comes from influential supporters of the former president.

“These people are attacking the FBI, calling the Justice Department corrupt, saying it was all political, and it’s filtering into the ecosystem where people support Trump,” Beirich said.

In an attempt to quell the fury, the Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to unseal Trump’s search warrant and related documents.

Top law enforcement officials have pushed back against Republican criticism that the Justice Department and FBI have become “weaponized.”

Garland, a former federal judge and Supreme Court nominee, called the attacks unfounded.

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said in a televised statement. “The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants.”

In a written statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the violence and threats of violence against the FBI are “dangerous and should be of deep concern to all Americans.”

“Every day, I see the men and women of the FBI do their jobs professionally and with thoroughness, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” Wray said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/6698664.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos