Politics
Post-Widodo political jockey kicks off in Indonesia
JAKARTA One of Indonesia’s top politicians, black-bearded National Democratic Party (Nasdem) chairman Surya Paloh, appears to see himself as an unlikely kingmaker as parties begin to jostle for position ahead of presidential elections and Legislative Days of Valentine’s Day 2024.
The shrewd 71-year-old Aceh-born media mogul was among the first to support President Joko Widodo when he ran for president in 2014; in elections five years later, his party won many more seats in the House of Representatives, which has 575 seats.
This time, he announced Nasdem’s preference for three presidential candidates leading in the polls of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan and current Armed Forces Commander Andika Perkasa.
All three are equal in my eyes, he said at the Nasdems national work meeting last June, without explaining his choice of Perkasa, who is retiring in November with no obvious path to civilian leadership. At the right time, I will choose one of the three.
Defense minister and Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) boss Prabowo Subianto, who rivals Pranowo at the top of the polls, was a notable exclusion. Paloh suggested the 70-year-old retired general was too old to contest a third bid for the presidency.
Republika columnist Ilham Bintang points out that Paloh is different from his contemporaries because he was never tempted to use the party to satisfy a thirst for power. Instead, he compares him to a movie producer who signs an exclusive contract with a top artist.
Paloh has established himself as someone who can dictate first moves, analyst says of man who founded Nasdem in 2011 after ending 40-year association with once all-powerful Golkar Party . He ticks off more winners and still sticks to the selection he made.
Although this hardly qualifies him as a kingmaker, Paloh’s strenuous efforts to form alliances with Golkar and Gerindra, the second and third ranked parties, demonstrate once again how Indonesian-style democracy has evolved.
It’s a bit inappropriate, but there’s also a certain pragmatism, says the analyst. While they are all whimsical and perplexed in the West about what a democracy should be, in Indonesia it is in many ways a reflection of society itself.
There are different dynamics at play, but it still has to be said that there is real competition between the parties, he argues. What is deeply troubling, however, is the inability of the electorate to influence events within the government once it is in power.
Indonesia’s preference for so-called rainbow coalitions was starkly illustrated in August last year when Widodo invited the National Mandate Party (PAN) into its second term.
Political sources say the only obvious reason to bring the party in from the cold was to secure its support for the steps taken at the time to extend the terms of presidents beyond 2024, an issue that continues to be pushed by the parties. followers of Widodos.
It was only 10 months later that party leader Zulkifli Hasan was appointed trade minister in place of incumbent Muhammad Lutfi, an independent technocrat sacked for his alleged mishandling of the palm oil crisis.
The new minister soon found himself in hot water for handing out free cooking oil to voters to help his son campaign for a DPR seat in Lampung province, South Sumatra.
With the opposition represented solely by the Islamic-leaning Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) and likely to remain so given the current division, the other eight parties intend to secure a place in the next ruling coalition and basically share the spoils. of state.
Yet it is difficult to understand the early decision of the Golkars last May to join forces with the PAN and the Indonesian Development Party (PP), both of which remain below the 4% threshold in the polls, which prevent them from being represented in the DPR.
Like a horse without a jockey, the so-called United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) is seeking to establish its relevance as a bloc that currently has 25% of seats in the House. exterior, then we will consider naming one.
Nasdem, fifth, controls 59 seats, 23 more than he won in his first parliamentary election in 2014, when he was criticized by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission for using the Palohs Metro news network TV for excessive party coverage.
The only party to stay out of all the early pre-election jostling is ex-president Megawati Sukarnoputris’ ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for Struggle (PDI-P) and that’s because they have enough seats. (128) to appoint a president alone.
According to a Kompassurvey survey carried out last June, he also leads the polls with 22.6%, comfortably ahead of Gerindra (12.5%), the Democratic Party (11.6%) and Golkar (10.3%). , followed by the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the PKS, both with 5.4% and Nasdem with 4.1%.
Unless Indonesia’s political system is turned upside down in the next six months, it will be up to Megawati and Megawati to decide who may ultimately become the most favored candidate in Indonesia’s fifth direct presidential election.
She has a simple but difficult choice between Pranowo or her daughter, DPR President Puan Maharani, to carry the party banner. Every poll indicates it is a choice between a winner and a loser by a gaping margin.
Megawati insists she will not be swayed by public opinion until she is faced with political reality, like in 2014 when she was forced to set aside her own ambitions and choose Widodo as the obvious presidential candidate.
In recent days, a senior party member has quietly told friends he believes Pranowo is unstoppable, noting that Megawati is beginning to change his mind about a popular figure who remains as loyal to him as he always has been. .
It makes no sense that she would be content with Puan as a running mate for a candidate from another party, like Prabowo, who is expected to declare his third presidential bid at Gerindras’ annual convention this weekend.
This may explain why Prabowo is already hedging his bets by securing an early alliance with fourth-tier Muhaimin Iskanders’ PKB, nominally the political arm of the powerful mass Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama.
Safe to say this is a largely meaningless marriage. The ambitious Iskander may be able to provide leading elements of the PKB, but he cannot guarantee the support of the NU, which proved crucial in Widodos’ election victory in 2019.
Led by an executive council loyal to late President Abdurrahman Wahid’s moderate line, the mass Muslim organization has around 35 million card-carrying members but can provide far more votes than that at election time.
Analysts believe 2024 could turn into a three-horse race, with two nationalist candidates, Prabowo and Pranowo, and the 53-year-old Baswedan leading a right-wing Islamic ticket in what would be the first of two rounds of ballot. It hadn’t happened since 2009.
Puan may well be content to become the leader of the PDI-P when Megawati, 75, finally retires from politics, possibly as early as 2024. But even there she would be struggling with her reclusive half-brother, Prananda Prabowo, 52 years. .
In a report last year, Detiknews warned that the rivalry between the two could disrupt PDI-P solidarity. A similar rift is also threatened by the Puan-Pranowo showdown, although party members are unlikely to openly challenge Megawatis’ authority on this issue.
A three-term legislator and former minister of human development, Puani is the only daughter of businessman and politician Taufiq Kiemas, Megawat’s third husband, who was president of the People’s Consultative Assembly from 2009 until his death in 2013.
A rock musician in his spare time, Prananda is the second son of Megawatis from her first husband, Lieutenant Surindro Supjarso, who was killed aged 26 in a Skyvan transport plane that crashed in the waters of the northern Papua in January 1970, shortly after the death of Sukarnos, Megawatis’ father and national independence hero.
The couple had only been married for two years, living most of that time at Madiun Air Base in East Java, where they are only now naming a building after the long-dead pilot , often described as the love of Megawatis’ life.
Prananda first appeared on the political scene when he attended the opening of the 2010 PDI-P congress in Bali. He was then integrated into the party leadership team for 2015-2020 as head of the party creative economy sector. He is also said to have written many Megawatis speeches.
Although he prefers to stay in the background, people who know him say he has more courage than his half-sister, who has few relatives and, according to critics, lacks the charisma to raise his eligibility. beyond the numbers.
That alone would explain Puan’s fixation on securing the leadership of the PDI-P, which would theoretically give him the same power that Megawati continues to enjoy 18 years after failing to seek re-election in the country’s first-ever direct presidential race.
Sources
2/ https://asiatimes.com/2022/08/post-widodo-political-jockeying-kicks-off-in-indonesia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Best UK ISA Rates of the Week (2022) August 12, 2022
- When Luhut’s proposal was “rejected” by Jokowi regarding the revision of the TNI law August 12, 2022
- BOLLYWOOD CHOREOGRAPHY WORKSHOP – For all levels August 12, 2022
- Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber Team Up for ‘Vogue World’ Fashion Event – Billboard August 12, 2022
- UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers August 12, 2022