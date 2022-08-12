Post-Widodo political jockey kicks off in Indonesia

JAKARTA One of Indonesia’s top politicians, black-bearded National Democratic Party (Nasdem) chairman Surya Paloh, appears to see himself as an unlikely kingmaker as parties begin to jostle for position ahead of presidential elections and Legislative Days of Valentine’s Day 2024.

The shrewd 71-year-old Aceh-born media mogul was among the first to support President Joko Widodo when he ran for president in 2014; in elections five years later, his party won many more seats in the House of Representatives, which has 575 seats.

This time, he announced Nasdem’s preference for three presidential candidates leading in the polls of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan and current Armed Forces Commander Andika Perkasa.

All three are equal in my eyes, he said at the Nasdems national work meeting last June, without explaining his choice of Perkasa, who is retiring in November with no obvious path to civilian leadership. At the right time, I will choose one of the three.

Defense minister and Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) boss Prabowo Subianto, who rivals Pranowo at the top of the polls, was a notable exclusion. Paloh suggested the 70-year-old retired general was too old to contest a third bid for the presidency.

Republika columnist Ilham Bintang points out that Paloh is different from his contemporaries because he was never tempted to use the party to satisfy a thirst for power. Instead, he compares him to a movie producer who signs an exclusive contract with a top artist.

Paloh has established himself as someone who can dictate first moves, analyst says of man who founded Nasdem in 2011 after ending 40-year association with once all-powerful Golkar Party . He ticks off more winners and still sticks to the selection he made.

Although this hardly qualifies him as a kingmaker, Paloh’s strenuous efforts to form alliances with Golkar and Gerindra, the second and third ranked parties, demonstrate once again how Indonesian-style democracy has evolved.

Surya Paloh tries to forge political alliances.

It’s a bit inappropriate, but there’s also a certain pragmatism, says the analyst. While they are all whimsical and perplexed in the West about what a democracy should be, in Indonesia it is in many ways a reflection of society itself.

There are different dynamics at play, but it still has to be said that there is real competition between the parties, he argues. What is deeply troubling, however, is the inability of the electorate to influence events within the government once it is in power.

Indonesia’s preference for so-called rainbow coalitions was starkly illustrated in August last year when Widodo invited the National Mandate Party (PAN) into its second term.

Political sources say the only obvious reason to bring the party in from the cold was to secure its support for the steps taken at the time to extend the terms of presidents beyond 2024, an issue that continues to be pushed by the parties. followers of Widodos.

It was only 10 months later that party leader Zulkifli Hasan was appointed trade minister in place of incumbent Muhammad Lutfi, an independent technocrat sacked for his alleged mishandling of the palm oil crisis.

The new minister soon found himself in hot water for handing out free cooking oil to voters to help his son campaign for a DPR seat in Lampung province, South Sumatra.

With the opposition represented solely by the Islamic-leaning Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) and likely to remain so given the current division, the other eight parties intend to secure a place in the next ruling coalition and basically share the spoils. of state.

Yet it is difficult to understand the early decision of the Golkars last May to join forces with the PAN and the Indonesian Development Party (PP), both of which remain below the 4% threshold in the polls, which prevent them from being represented in the DPR.

Like a horse without a jockey, the so-called United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) is seeking to establish its relevance as a bloc that currently has 25% of seats in the House. exterior, then we will consider naming one.

Nasdem, fifth, controls 59 seats, 23 more than he won in his first parliamentary election in 2014, when he was criticized by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission for using the Palohs Metro news network TV for excessive party coverage.

Former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri (L) and her daughter Puan Maharani (R).

The only party to stay out of all the early pre-election jostling is ex-president Megawati Sukarnoputris’ ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for Struggle (PDI-P) and that’s because they have enough seats. (128) to appoint a president alone.

According to a Kompassurvey survey carried out last June, he also leads the polls with 22.6%, comfortably ahead of Gerindra (12.5%), the Democratic Party (11.6%) and Golkar (10.3%). , followed by the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the PKS, both with 5.4% and Nasdem with 4.1%.

Unless Indonesia’s political system is turned upside down in the next six months, it will be up to Megawati and Megawati to decide who may ultimately become the most favored candidate in Indonesia’s fifth direct presidential election.

She has a simple but difficult choice between Pranowo or her daughter, DPR President Puan Maharani, to carry the party banner. Every poll indicates it is a choice between a winner and a loser by a gaping margin.

Megawati insists she will not be swayed by public opinion until she is faced with political reality, like in 2014 when she was forced to set aside her own ambitions and choose Widodo as the obvious presidential candidate.

In recent days, a senior party member has quietly told friends he believes Pranowo is unstoppable, noting that Megawati is beginning to change his mind about a popular figure who remains as loyal to him as he always has been. .

It makes no sense that she would be content with Puan as a running mate for a candidate from another party, like Prabowo, who is expected to declare his third presidential bid at Gerindras’ annual convention this weekend.

This may explain why Prabowo is already hedging his bets by securing an early alliance with fourth-tier Muhaimin Iskanders’ PKB, nominally the political arm of the powerful mass Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto covers his political lot.

Safe to say this is a largely meaningless marriage. The ambitious Iskander may be able to provide leading elements of the PKB, but he cannot guarantee the support of the NU, which proved crucial in Widodos’ election victory in 2019.

Led by an executive council loyal to late President Abdurrahman Wahid’s moderate line, the mass Muslim organization has around 35 million card-carrying members but can provide far more votes than that at election time.

Analysts believe 2024 could turn into a three-horse race, with two nationalist candidates, Prabowo and Pranowo, and the 53-year-old Baswedan leading a right-wing Islamic ticket in what would be the first of two rounds of ballot. It hadn’t happened since 2009.

Puan may well be content to become the leader of the PDI-P when Megawati, 75, finally retires from politics, possibly as early as 2024. But even there she would be struggling with her reclusive half-brother, Prananda Prabowo, 52 years. .

In a report last year, Detiknews warned that the rivalry between the two could disrupt PDI-P solidarity. A similar rift is also threatened by the Puan-Pranowo showdown, although party members are unlikely to openly challenge Megawatis’ authority on this issue.

A three-term legislator and former minister of human development, Puani is the only daughter of businessman and politician Taufiq Kiemas, Megawat’s third husband, who was president of the People’s Consultative Assembly from 2009 until his death in 2013.

A rock musician in his spare time, Prananda is the second son of Megawatis from her first husband, Lieutenant Surindro Supjarso, who was killed aged 26 in a Skyvan transport plane that crashed in the waters of the northern Papua in January 1970, shortly after the death of Sukarnos, Megawatis’ father and national independence hero.

The couple had only been married for two years, living most of that time at Madiun Air Base in East Java, where they are only now naming a building after the long-dead pilot , often described as the love of Megawatis’ life.

Prananda Prabowo may have an eye on the leadership of the PDI-P.

Prananda first appeared on the political scene when he attended the opening of the 2010 PDI-P congress in Bali. He was then integrated into the party leadership team for 2015-2020 as head of the party creative economy sector. He is also said to have written many Megawatis speeches.

Although he prefers to stay in the background, people who know him say he has more courage than his half-sister, who has few relatives and, according to critics, lacks the charisma to raise his eligibility. beyond the numbers.

That alone would explain Puan’s fixation on securing the leadership of the PDI-P, which would theoretically give him the same power that Megawati continues to enjoy 18 years after failing to seek re-election in the country’s first-ever direct presidential race.