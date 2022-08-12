US Justice Department seeks to unseal Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home raid





The US Department of Justice on Thursday asked a judge to release the warrant authorizing an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retaliation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents raided Donald Trump’s Florida estate amid an investigation that sources say is focused on whether the former president illegally removed records of the White House as he left office.

Garland, the nation’s top law enforcement official, said he personally approved of the decision to order the search.

His confirmation was very unusual. US law enforcement generally does not discuss ongoing investigations. But it came after Trump himself announced the search Monday night, alleging it was an act of political retaliation by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Garland said the Justice Department asked a court to issue a sealed search warrant “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this affair”.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke to the Justice Department on Thursday about the motion to unseal a search warrant for a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. earlier this week. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

It was unclear whether Trump’s legal team would object to the release of the warrant, which could shed light on the nature of the investigation.

In a statement on his Truth social network, Trump said: “My lawyers and representatives were fully satisfied and a very good relationship had been established. The government could have had whatever it wanted, if we had had it.”

The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump has faced since taking office and in private matters.

WATCH | Trump says Mar-a-Lago home raided: Trump says FBI raided his Florida home Former US President Donald Trump says the FBI raided his Florida home Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

FBI agents visited Trump’s property earlier this year to investigate boxes in a locked storage room, according to a person familiar with the visit. Agents and a lawyer for Trump, Evan Corcoran, spent a day reviewing the documents, the source said.

A second source who had been briefed on the matter told Reuters the Justice Department also had surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Man dies after trying to break into FBI office

A gunman who attempted to enter the FBI office in Cincinnati was fatally shot by police after fleeing the scene, leading to an hour-long standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed after raising a weapon towards police around 3 p.m. ET, said patrol spokesman Lt. Nathan Dennis.

Federal officials said the man “attempted to breach” the visitor screening area at the FBI office and fled when officers confronted him. After fleeing on Interstate 71, he was spotted by a soldier and fired shots as the soldier chased him, Dennis said.

The suspect pulled off the freeway north of Cincinnati and abandoned his car, exchanging gunfire with police.

The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a Thursday standoff in Clinton County, Ohio, after a gunman tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati and s fled north on the highway. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via The Associated Press) Authorities under threat after Mar-a-Lago raid

Attacks on the FBI’s integrity are eroding respect for the rule of law, its director said Thursday.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and do grave harm to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” Christopher Wray said in a statement.

There have been growing threats against FBI agents and offices across the country in recent days since federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users warned they were preparing for an armed revolution.

Garland condemned the attacks on FBI and Justice Department employees. “I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said. Trump supporters rallied in support after Monday’s FBI operation. Some legal experts worry about the anger that could be triggered if Trump were ever to be indicted. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Federal officials have also been tracking a range of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents.

The FBI also warned its agents on Wednesday to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are “not visible outside of FBI space”, citing an increase in social media threats against office staff and facilities. He also warned officers to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.

The warning did not specifically mention the Mar-a-Lago raid this week, but attributed the online threats to “recent media reports of FBI investigative activity”.

