Xi told Biden before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan that China is not looking for war | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping () spoke on the phone ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, Taiwan was the main topic of discussion. , according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Sources told the outlet that Xi was frustrated that months of Chinese diplomatic pressure on Washington had failed to prevent Pelosi’s trip. When Xi spoke with Biden on July 28, he warned that there would be unspecified consequences, but also stressed that Beijing had no intention of starting a war with the United States and that the two nations were to “maintain peace and security”, the sources said. Biden administration officials said they had reassured China that the United States was committed to a “one China” policy, but added that U.S. lawmakers had the right to visit Taiwan, the report said. . It was only after Pelosi left Taiwan that China conducted live-fire military exercises in six large bodies of water across the country, which saw Beijing launch missiles over the country, in no more sending its warships and military aircraft in and around the Taiwan Strait. Sources told the WSJ that China wanted to portray a forceful response without triggering a reaction from the United States and its allies. It is of utmost importance for Xi to show a sense of stability as he seeks confirmation for an unprecedented third term as China’s leader, according to the report. However, Beijing’s actions have only further strained relations with Washington, while other countries fear China may seek to exert more direct pressure against Taiwan. Beijing fears that Pelosi’s trip could lead other high-profile politicians from other countries to visit Taiwan, boosting its international image. At the end of their call, Biden and Xi agreed to maintain communication and make arrangements to meet in person on an unspecified date, the WSJ said. Analysts told the outlet that Xi would likely grow bolder to confront Washington and pressure Taiwan during his planned third term.

