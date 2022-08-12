Trump hires ‘billion dollar lawyer’





ATLANTA Amid a growing whirlwind of federal and state investigations, former President Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta attorney to represent him in a criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia.

The attorney, Drew Findling, has represented an array of rap stars, including Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos, and is known by the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer. But he is also well regarded for a range of criminal defense work he has done in Georgia, and his hiring underscores the seriousness of the investigation as well as the potential legal danger to Trump.

The investigation is being led by Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, which encompasses much of Atlanta. At least 17 people have been named as targets for possible criminal charges. Trump is not among them, but a special grand jury continues to consider evidence and testimony, with several of Trump’s top advisers yet to appear. Willis said she was weighing a number of potential criminal charges, including racketeering and conspiracy.

During a hearing on Tuesday, a state judge told attorneys for Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani that their client was scheduled to travel to Atlanta to testify next week.

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., faced a skeptical reception from a federal judge on Wednesday over their efforts to quash a subpoena from Willis’ office seeking testimony from senators. Graham’s attorneys who appeared in court included Donald McGahn, Trump’s former White House attorney.

Findling brings decades of trial experience, ranging from high-profile murder cases to local political corruption scandals. But in the past he has been openly, openly, scathingly critical of the former president.

In a 2018 Twitter post, after Trump criticized LeBron James, Findling called Trump a racist architect of the fraudulent Trump University. In 2017, after Trump fired Manhattan U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, Findling said on Twitter that the firing was a sign of FEAR that he would aggressively investigate the stench that hung over this POTUS.

He also called Trump’s story harsh comments about the five black and Latino men who, as teenagers, were wrongly convicted of the brutal rape of a jogger in New York’s Central Park racist, cruel, sick , unforgivable and anti-American!

Findling explained his decision to confront Trump by referring to John Adams, who took the unpopular position of representing British troops after the Boston massacre.

I do not believe we choose our client(s) based on their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, political beliefs or substantive issues involved in the crime, he said. declared. We have our personal lives and we have our personal politics, and I don’t apologize for my personal politics.

Findling also drew on the kinds of First Amendment issues that often arise in criminal cases at the intersection of hip-hop and crime, and argued that Trump did nothing improper in Georgia. He mentioned Trump’s infamous Jan. 2, 2021 taped phone call with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, and specifically addressed the time Trump pressed Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes that could undo Joe’s victory. Bidens in Georgia, what some legal experts say. may amount to incitement to commit electoral fraud under Georgian law.

Someone listens to a rap song that’s four minutes and 11 seconds long and takes a verse out of it and tries to conjure up some kind of criminal case out of it, said Findling, who said that in the phone call and in a song of rap, context was crucial.

The conversation with Raffensperger, he added, amounted to an effort to negotiate a solution to a civil law case.

Findling said he was part of a Georgia-based legal team now working for Trump, which also includes Jennifer Little, a former DeKalb County prosecutor, and Dwight L. Thomas, a seasoned defense attorney who worked previously with the United States Civil Rights Office. Department of Education.

The presence of this expensive and high-powered legal talent signifies the exceptional national importance of the swift investigation and likely imminent charges against the former president and possibly others in his inner circle, said Norman Eisen, who was special adviser to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment. Eisen was co-author of a 114-page Brookings Institution analysis of the Georgia case last year that found Trump was at substantial risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes.

That Trump chooses a well-known lawyer in the hip-hop world is not out of place for the former president, who has a long and complicated history of interacting with famous rap figures. Trump won the support of Kanye West and pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of influential rap figures, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Findling has previously strongly criticized Willis’ crackdown on rappers and those accused of being gang members; he represents YFN Lucci, an Atlanta rapper who was charged with murder and racketeering in Fulton County last year.

Findling also has extensive experience with political clients. In 2013, he helped secure the acquittal of Victor Hill, the sheriff of Clayton County, Georgia, who had been indicted on numerous corruption charges after an investigation by a special grand jury. Hill also retained Findling after he was indicted by the federal government last year on numerous civil rights charges for the alleged mistreatment of inmates at the local jail. He has been suspended from duty pending a trial scheduled for October.

Findling also recently represented Mitzi Bickers, who once served in the administration of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a Democrat. Bickers was found guilty in March of nine counts of federal bribery in a multimillion-dollar contracting and kickback scandal.

And he represents John Oxendine, the former Georgia insurance commissioner, a Republican who was indicted in May on federal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to launder money. ‘silver.

Esther Panitch, a veteran Atlanta-area criminal defense attorney and Democratic candidate for a State House seat, has known Findling for years. She called him brilliant.

That being said, he needs a client who will listen to him, she said, adding: You can’t hold Drew accountable if his client refuses to take his advice. And Trump is the kind of client lawyers fear. Because it cannot be controlled.

