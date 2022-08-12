As Trump repeatedly pleads the Fifth, it’s more than just embarrassing





As the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James continues its investigation into the Trump Organizations’ allegedly fraudulent business practices, Donald Trump was due to answer questions about the matter yesterday. It didn’t go well: The former president announced he would plead the Fifth Amendment, invoking his right not to incriminate himself.

What we didn’t know was how close the Republican would take fifth. NBC News reported:

The deposition lasted four hours and the only question the former president answered was about his name, Trump attorney Ron Fischetti told NBC News. A source with knowledge of the deposition said Trump took the Fifth more than 440 times.

If you’re wondering why the Republican has argued the Fifth hundreds of times, know that there is no blanket invocation of the law against self-incrimination. In other words, in this case, the state attorney general’s office had a lot of questions for Trump, who couldn’t just say once, I won’t answer any of your questions.

Instead, officials continued to pose their prepared questions, waiting to see if Trump, who was not known for his self-discipline, felt compelled to answer at least one of them. Besides saying his name, he apparently clung to the Fifth Amendment like a lifeline, invoking that constitutional right over and over again as the hours went by.

The result was politically embarrassing: Not only did Trump formally condemn those who argue the Fifth, but he became the latest member of his inner circle to do so. Indeed, guys like John Eastman, Alex Jones and Jeffrey Clark are said to have asserted their right about 100 times each.

Trump pleaded fifth more than those guys combined.

But the political embarrassment is only a small part of a bigger problem. A New York Times report added yesterday that jurors in civil cases can draw a negative inference when a defendant invokes their Fifth Amendment privilege, unlike in criminal cases, where the exercise of the right against self-incrimination cannot be held against the accused.

In other words, if the state attorneys general’s case proceeds, the fact that Trump pleaded the Fifth could be used against him in the civil case, making yesterday’s developments more than just a story of hypocrisy.

