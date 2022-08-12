President Jokowi pays tribute to 127 people





President Joko Widodo awarded the honorary marks Mahaputera Pratama Star, Parama Dharma Cultural Star and Service Star to 127 personalities. The award ceremony was held at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday, August 12, 2022, with strict health protocols in place. The honorary mark of Bintang Mahaputera Pratama was awarded to the late writer Ajip Rosidi based on the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 64/TK/year 2022 which was fixed on August 11, 2022. On this occasion, President Jokowi also awarded the honorary mark of Bintang Budaya Parama Dharma to the late archaeologist Prof. Dr. Mundarjito. This price is based on the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 66 / TK / year 2022 which is fixed on August 11, 2022. In addition, the Head of State also awarded the Bintang Jasa Award to a total of 125 recipients based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 65/TK/year 2022 which was fixed on August 11, 2022 . In more detail, the Bintang Jasa Utama Award was given to one recipient, namely Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, SIP, MM, consisting of 38 doctors and 62 nurses and other health workers. Finally, the honorary star Jasa Nararya was awarded to 24 recipients, including 1 Sundanese traditional artist, 2 dentists and 21 nurses and other health workers. In this award, there were 7 representatives of the honor recipients who were physically present at the State Palace in Jakarta. The representatives of the recipients of the distinctions physically present are the following: The recipients of the Mahaputera Pratama Star Honors are the heirs of the late Ajip Rosidi; Jasa Bintang’s top honors recipients are TNI Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, SIP, MM; The recipients of the Parama Dharma Cultural Star Honor, namely the heirs of the late Prof. DR. Mundarjito; Recipients of the Bintang Jasa Pratama honorary sign are the heirs of the late dr. Carolina Rezeki Sihombing, Sp.THT-KL and the heirs of the late Sunjaya, SKM, M.Si; The recipients of the Bintang Jasa Nararya are the heirs of the late Gugum Gumbira and the heirs of the late Dewi Wikanto, S.SIT. Also present at the event were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs/Chairman of the Title, Merit and Honors Board (GTK) Mahfud MD, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Presidential Military Secretary Marsdya M. Tonny Harjono, Head of Titles, Merits and Honors Office

Setmilpres Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Ludi Prastyono, and GTK Council Member Noer Hassan Wirajuda.

