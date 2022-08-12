UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers





LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers held inconclusive talks with energy companies on Thursday amid growing pressure to help residents cope with soaring gas and electricity prices. Johnson, who is in his final weeks as Prime Minister, joined Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in the meeting with companies including Scottish Power, EDF and Centrica. But with Johnson insisting that major budget decisions should be left to his successor, the talks have brought no relief to Britons struggling with a cost of living crisis. Johnson said the government would continue to urge the power sector to keep working on ways to ease cost of living pressures and invest more and faster in Britain’s energy security. There was a hint that the Conservative government might act at some point. He said he was continuing to assess the extraordinary profits seen in parts of the power generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate action to be taken. Energy bills around the world have soared this year as war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. The problem is particularly acute in Britain, where the bills people pay are governed by a price cap set by a regulator and linked to wholesale prices. The average UK household fuel bill has risen by more than 50% this year, with another rise expected in October. Consultancy Cornwall Insight forecast this week that the average bill will hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year in the autumn and top 4,000 pounds ($4,900) in the new year. Energy suppliers say the price increases are not their fault. It’s not in the hands of energy retailers, Dale Vince, founder of energy company Ecotricity, told Sky News. The problem is the crazy price of gas on the world commodity markets. Anti-poverty campaigners say Britain faces a financial ticking time bomb that could keep millions of people from heating their homes this winter. Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party last month and remains in office for a few more weeks as caretaker prime minister. The two candidates to replace him, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak cannot act until one of them takes over as prime minister in September. Sunak, who earlier this year signed a 400-pound ($490) payment to offset the fuel bills all households will receive this fall, said he would offer more help, but did not give a details. Truss says she prefers tax cuts to handouts, but also faces intense pressure to help poor households. Opponents say by the time the new leader is announced on September 5 and takes office the next day, it will be too late to avert a fall crisis. Some want the UK to emulate France, where the government last month announced the nationalization of electricity giant EDF. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who led the UK through the 2008 global financial crisis, said Britain was now in the eye of a cost of living storm and action couldn’t wait. Brown, a member of the opposition Labor Party, said the Conservative government should negotiate lower prices with energy companies and suggested those who resisted could be temporarily nationalised. Writing in The Guardian, he said crises do not take holidays and politely suspend fire, certainly not to suit the convenience of an outgoing prime minister and the whims of two potential successors. Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Europe at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

