Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia

TStmd Today, 13:45, Updated 2 hours ago Today, 13:45, Updated 2 hours ago New member



Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Saudi Arabia next week, where plans are underway for a gala reception to match the one given to Donald Trump on his first overseas trip as president. The welcome prepared for the Chinese leader stands in stark contrast to that extended to Joe Biden in June, when the US president received a low-key welcome, reflecting strained ties between the two countries and personal disgust between Biden and the de facto Saudi leader. , Mohammad bin Salman. Xi, however, is instead expected to receive a warm welcome meant to cement ties between Beijing and Riyadh and bolster China’s image as an ally of Saudi Arabia, as ties with Washington continue to drift. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/…rabia-next-week



The evil man Today, 13:46 Today, 13:46

Don’t be afraid to try



siaoand1 Today, 13:48 Today, 13:48

QUOTE(TheEvilMan @ August 12, 2022, 1:46 PM) Don’t be afraid to try he goes there to spread it, patient zero



teehk_tee Today, 13:48 Today, 13:48

luls, US shout shout shout



quarter88 Today, 1:50 p.m. Today, 1:50 p.m.

wow secret dealing with uk innit? proxy country saudi uk



YH1234 Today, 13:53 Today, 13:53

finally, the komunis king meets the taliban king



MR_alien Today, 1:55 p.m. Today, 1:55 p.m.

QUOTE(TheEvilMan @ August 12, 2022, 1:46 PM) Don’t be afraid to try meanwhile, domestic travel is also a big deal CVbw2P1BT-Q

zstan Today, 13:59 Today, 13:59

QUOTE(MR_alien @ Aug 12, 2022, 1:55 PM) meanwhile, domestic travel is also a big deal CVbw2P1BT-Q 5 consecutive days of negative PCR. mad



Matchy Today, 14:03 Today, 14:03

wa… the first time I’ve been out of China since the start of the pandemic. saudi must be a very good friend.



YH1234 Today, 2:18 p.m. Today, 2:18 p.m.

QUOTE (Olgakureylenko @ August 12, 2022, 2:01 p.m.) Saudis are not Taliban but Wahhabis What is the difference ? one of them loves kafir and defends women’s rights



Fenix98 Today, 14:21 Today, 14:21

QUOTE (Matchy @ August 12, 2022, 2:03 p.m.) wa… the first time I’ve been out of China since the start of the pandemic. Arabia must be a very good friend. Because the… Oil is the first necessary energy in the world.



Radus Today, 2:31 p.m. Today, 2:31 p.m.

Saudi Arabia will sell oil to China while buying weapons from the United States the best of both



the same Today, 2:35 p.m. Today, 2:35 p.m.

I suspect this first trip will mark Saudi oil’s use of RMB as settlement



Gentleman_League Today, 2:42 p.m. Today, 2:42 p.m.

QUOTE(zstan @ Aug 12, 2022, 2:59 PM) 5 consecutive days of negative PCR. mad they tested every 1-2 days, they had an app like Mysejahtera to track their test results. In case of delay, no last test result will be kena tangkap un



N9484640 Today, 2:45 p.m. Today, 2:45 p.m.

Biden’s face is hiding where?



zhou.xingxing Today, 14:51 Today, 14:51

Saudi Arabia announces use of RMB as petrodollar



