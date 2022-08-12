Donald Trump backs immediate release of documents from FBI search at Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump said he supports the immediate release of documents related to the FBI search this week at his Mar-a-Lago estate, just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland decided to unseal the warrant and list items recovered by federal agents.

The former US president called for the documents to be made public in a statement released just before midnight Thursday, after huddled with his legal team to discuss next steps in the legal standoff between him and law enforcement. Americans.

Not only will I not oppose the release of material related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go the extra mile by ENCOURAGING the release immediate access to these documents, he wrote.

This unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical, he added.

A federal judge had given Trump until Friday at 3 p.m. ET to decide whether to accept the Justice Department’s appeal to have documents related to the search unsealed. In a statement from Justice Department headquarters in Washington earlier Thursday, Garland called for their release in light of the former presidents’ public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in the case. .

Garland said he personally approved of the search of the former president’s residence, which was approved by a federal judge, although he declined to provide details on the reasons behind it.

People close to the DoJ investigation say federal investigators executed the search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after a legal stalemate that lasted weeks over the former presidents’ handling of files classified from his time in the White House.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the investigation, reported that classified documents related to nuclear weapons were among the items sought in the search. But Christina Bobb, Trump’s attorney who was present at the time of the search, said she was unaware of any such content.

I did not specifically speak to the President about the nuclear material that may or may not be there. I don’t believe there was any in there, she told Fox News.

During his statement to the press, Garland made his first public remarks since the raid, he strongly defended law enforcement after the vitriolic attacks on the FBI and DoJ by Trump and his aides, as well as Republican lawmakers. On Thursday, amid fears the backlash could turn violent, a gunman was killed by police after trying to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Recommended

I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated and patriotic public servants every day, he said. They protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their security while protecting our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and at their own risk. I am honored to work alongside them.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, said in a statement that Garland’s response was insufficient.

What I’m looking for is the predicate for the search. Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a search of the former president’s home within 90 days of the midterm elections? said Graham. I urge, in fact urge, the DoJ and the FBI to put their cards on the table to explain why this course of action was necessary. Until this is done, suspicions will continue to mount.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a4cac071-240c-4eeb-96b4-a20071b23f38 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos